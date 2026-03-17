Migrants are now being picked up by so-called taxi boats in Northern France before crossing the Channel, to try and evade authorities patrolling the beach, Britain’s equivalent to the FBI has warned.

The National Crime Agency says the threat from organised immigration crime is expected to remain high and could increase because of the war in Iran.

Graeme Biggar, the agency’s director general, said: “It’s unsurprising, it’s what happens when there’s conflict.

“And I would be surprised if there wasn’t some kind of increase in demand.”

Outlining his annual threat assessment, Mr Biggar said last year saw the Horn of Africa emerge as the main source of migrants coming to the UK, replacing previous peaks of Vietnamese and Albanians.

But he said efforts both by the National Crime Agency and overseas partners, meant that smuggling gangs have been forced to change tactics.

“Following French disruptions on the beaches, the criminals have switched to using ‘taxi boats’,” he said, “where the boat is inflated and launched on a canal or river and then sailed along the beaches picking up passengers.”