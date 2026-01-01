By LBC Staff

A total of 41,472 migrants arrived in the UK in 2025 after crossing the English Channel – the second-highest annual figure on record.

The Home Office confirmed on Thursday that no migrants made the journey on New Year’s Eve, continuing a run of no crossings over the festive period. It means the overall number of arrivals last year finished 9% below the all-time high of 45,774 in 2022. The total for 2025 was 13% higher than the figure for 2024, when 36,816 migrants made the journey, and 41% higher than 2023’s total of 29,437. Read more: Britain's 40,000 migrant crossings are manageable, suggests UN refugee chief

A migrant tries to board a smuggler's inflatable dinghy in an attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Gravelines, northern France. Picture: Getty

For much of 2025, the number of arrivals was running at the highest level since data on Channel crossings was first published in 2018. But the pace slowed during the last two months of the year and there were long periods when no migrants arrived, including a 28-day run from November 15 to December 12. The average number of people per boat rose again in 2025, continuing a trend that has been under way since 2018. There were an average of 62 arrivals per boat last year, up from 53 in 2024 and 49 in 2023. The Government faced increasing pressure in 2025 to tackle the number of migrants making the hazardous journey across the Channel, having won the general election in July 2024 vowing to “smash the gangs” of people-smugglers that organise the crossings. Nearly 65,000 migrants have arrived in the country by small boat since Labour came to power.

Migrants try to board a smuggler's inflatable dinghy in an attempt to cross the English Channel. Picture: Getty

The UK’s Border Security Commander, Martin Hewitt, tasked with curbing Channel crossings, told MPs in October that the number of arrivals in 2025 is “frustrating” but that work to stop the smuggling route was “always going to take time”. The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act became law in December, which introduces new criminal offences and allows law enforcement agencies to use counter terror-style powers to crack down on people-smuggling gangs. In November, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also announced plans for a raft of reforms in what she described as “the most significant changes to our asylum system in modern times” in a bid to deter people from coming to the UK and make it easier to deport them. Under changes inspired by the Danish system, refugee status will become temporary with regular reviews every 30 months, and refugees will be forced to wait 20 years for permanent settlement in the UK, up from five years currently.

Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping, after a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy