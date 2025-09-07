The number of migrants crossing the English Channel into Britain on small boats has reached 30,000 this year in record time (file photo). Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The number of migrants crossing the English Channel into Britain on small boats has reached 30,000 this year in record time.

After 1,097 migrants crossed the strait aboard 17 boats on Saturday, the 2025 total has now reach 30,100 people, according to Home Office figures. The confirmation comes after the appointment of new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who has been promoted from the position of Justice Secretary as part of a new government focus on "delivery". Read More: Mahmood to host Five Eyes border talks after migrant crossings this year soar to 30,000 Read More: Cooper, Lammy and Mahmood given new jobs in major Cabinet reshuffle Following the confirmation of the milestone being passed, Ms Mahmood said that the numbers making the dangerous journey were "utterly unacceptable" and that the 'one-in, one-out' deal struck with France last month would see the first deportations "imminently". The figure is up 37 per cent on this point last year (22,028) and 37 per cent higher than at this stage in 2023 (21,918), according to anaylsis.

The Home Secretary said on Sunday: "These small boats crossings are utterly unacceptable and the vile people smugglers behind them are wreaking havoc on our borders. Picture: Alamy

It is the earliest point in a calendar year at which the 30,000 mark has been passed since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018. Last year, the figure was not passed until October 30 and in 2023 it was never reached as crossings totalled 29,437 for the whole year. In 2022, the number was reached on September 21. The Home Secretary said on Sunday: "These small boats crossings are utterly unacceptable and the vile people smugglers behind them are wreaking havoc on our borders. "Thanks to our deal with France, people crossing in small boats can now be detained and removed to France and I expect the first returns to take place imminently. "Protecting the UK border is my priority as Home Secretary and I will explore all options to restore order to our immigration system."

The confirmation comes after the appointment of new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who has been promoted from the position of Justice Secretary as part of a new government focus on "delivery". Picture: Downing Street

Alongside the Cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to speed up efforts to empty asylum hotels before the next election, but has not committed to a date. The Defence Secretary has told LBC News on Sunday that plans are being drawn up to use former military bases to house asylum seekers instead of the controversial hotels. "I think you'll start to see Keir Starmer insist that dealing with the small boats, solving the illegal immigration crisis, is part of the jobs of the whole of Government, not just the Home Office," the Defence Secretary told Sky. He said part of this would involve looking at moving asylum seekers into "temporary" accommodation on military sites, but did not confirm a date for when such transfers might take place.