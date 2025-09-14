First Channel migrants to be deported under 'one-in, one-out' France deal on Monday
Formal removal directions have now been issued to asylum seekers set to be deported back to France
The first Channel migrant deportation flights under the 'one-in, one-out' deal with France will take place on Monday, reports claim.
Listen to this article
Migrants detained on August 6 will be the first to return to France under the deal, with flights slated to begin taking off tomorrow.
Formal removal directions have been issued to those asylum seekers, telling them that they will be deported to France within five days, according to the Telegraph.
New Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said upon her appointment last week that she anticipated returns would begin "imminently".
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Under the new UK-France treaty, people crossing in small boats can now be detained and removed to France. We expect the first returns to take place imminently.
Read More: Channel crossings reach 30,000 this year in record time as new Home Secretary slams 'vile' smugglers
Read More: Met police condemn protestors after 25 officers injured by 'projectiles' during Tommy Robinson rally with 25 arrests made
"Protecting the UK border is our top priority. We will do whatever it takes to restore order to secure our borders."
The returns deal, struck earlier this year with Paris, sees approved asylum seekers in France swapped with those who entered via small boats.
After identifying migrants for deportation, the Home Office makes referrals to France within three days, with the French having 12 days to respond under the terms of the deal.
French authorities will then respond within 14 days in exchange for an approved asylum seeker in France to be brought to the UK under a safe route.
Adults and families in France able to express an interest in coming to the UK through an online platform set up by the Home Office.
They will have to meet suitability criteria, standard visa application process and security checks. If accepted, they would be given three months in the UK to claim asylum or apply for a visa, and would be subject to the same rules for all asylum seekers not allowed to work, study or have access to benefits.
More than 30,000 migrants have made the perilous journey across the Channel so far this year,