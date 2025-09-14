Formal removal directions have now been issued to asylum seekers set to be deported back to France

The first Channel migrants to be deported under the 'one-in, one-out' deal with France will take place on Monday, it has been claimed. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The first Channel migrant deportation flights under the 'one-in, one-out' deal with France will take place on Monday, reports claim.

Migrants detained on August 6 will be the first to return to France under the deal, with flights slated to begin taking off tomorrow. Formal removal directions have been issued to those asylum seekers, telling them that they will be deported to France within five days, according to the Telegraph. New Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said upon her appointment last week that she anticipated returns would begin "imminently". A Home Office spokesperson said: "Under the new UK-France treaty, people crossing in small boats can now be detained and removed to France. We expect the first returns to take place imminently.

The returns deal, struck earlier this year with Paris, sees approved asylum seekers in France swapped with those who entered via small boats. Picture: Getty

New Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said upon her appointment last week that she anticipated returns would begin "imminently". Picture: Getty