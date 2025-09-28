125 people packed onto a single dinghy to cross the English Channel on Saturday

By Chay Quinn

The largest number of migrants ever recorded in a single dinghy crossed the English Channel on Saturday, LBC understands.

125 migrants packed into just one small boat to make the crossing from France on Saturday. The vessel was one of 12 which made the perilous journey yesterday - with a total number of 895 migrants aboard. The figure is thought to break a previous record from August - when 106 migrants crossed in what was dubbed a "mega-dinghy" in media reports Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "These small boats crossings are utterly unacceptable and the vile people smugglers behind them are wreaking havoc on our borders. "Thanks to our deal with France, people crossing in small boats can be detained and the first removals have now begun. "Protecting the UK border is my priority as Home Secretary and I will explore all options to restore order to our immigration system."

London, UK. 09th Sep, 2025. Shabana Mahmood, Home Secretary, at a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street London. Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Several people have been removed to France under the UK Government's "one in, one out" deal. It is part of Sir Keir Starmer's efforts to "smash the gangs" that smuggle migrants to the UK and deter people from making the journey. The number of migrant arrivals on small boats has topped 33,000 in 2025 so far, marking a record for this point in the year since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018. Saturday saw 895 people arrive in 12 boats. A child reportedly died off the French coast on Sunday morning while attempting to cross the Channel in a small boat. It came a day after two women died attempting to cross to the UK in a separate incident off the northern coast of France. According to the Nord Littoral website, an investigation was launched into the latest death which happened at about 6.30am on Sunday at Ecault beach, in Saint-Etienne-au-Mont.

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed repeatedly to "smash the gangs" responsible for organising the crossings. Picture: Alamy

It also said 48 migrants were cared for by emergency services but the boat carried on across the Channel. Cecile Gressier, the prosecutor in Boulogne-sur-Mer, told the local media website: "An investigation has been opened to determine the conditions of death. The age and nationality of the victim are not determined." The deaths of the two women, reported to be from Somalia, happened after about 100 people had left northern France for the UK in a makeshift boat overnight on Friday into Saturday, French media said. Around 60 people were rescued from the overnight incident and a couple and their child with moderate hypothermia were taken to a hospital in Boulogne, the reports said.