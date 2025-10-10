Fayaz Khan was found guilty after a trial at Southwark Crown Court in which Farage gave evidence

A Channel migrant with an AK-47 face tattoo has been found guilty of threatening to kill Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in a TikTok post. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

A Channel migrant with an AK-47 face tattoo has been found guilty of threatening to kill Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in a TikTok post.

Nicholas Coates of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Khan not only entered the UK illegally - but made sinister threats against a Member of Parliament in plain view of thousands of followers. "Elected politicians must be able to carry out their jobs free from the fear of harm or abuse, and we will make sure that those who seek to intimidate them face the full force of the law. Read More: French police pepper spray migrants trying to cross channel Read More: 19 migrants sent to France as part of 'one in, one out' deportation deal

Picture: PA

"Having already charged Khan with coming to the UK illegally, we were determined to bring him to justice for his threats against Nigel Farage - and we hope today's conviction sends a clear message." Mr Farage told the court on Tuesday that Khan's video was "pretty chilling", adding: "Given his proximity to guns and love of guns, I was genuinely worried." The Reform UK leader added: "He says he's coming to England and he's going to shoot me." Jurors were shown a screenshot of a subsequent TikTok post by Khan with the caption "I mean what I say" written on an image of a GB News report about the alleged threat against Mr Farage. The court was also shown other videos posted on social media by Khan in which he appeared to make "pop, pop, pop" noises and similar hand gestures to those in the TikTok video referencing Mr Farage. In a police interview on November 1 last year, Khan said: "It was never my intention to kill him or anything - this is my character, this is how I act in my videos." The Afghan national added: "In every video I make those sounds, I say 'pop, pop pop'." Khan was not called to give evidence on Wednesday by defence lawyer Charles Royle.

Farage gave evidence in the case on Tuesday in which he called the threats "pretty chilling". Picture: Alamy