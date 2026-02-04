Channing Tatum shared he had to undergo surgery over a separated shoulder, sharing x-ray images of the injury before and after surgery.

Channing Tatum shares a photo from his hospital bed before surgery. Picture: Instagram

By Lucy Pughe-Morgan

The Hollywood star, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo of himself in a hospital gown, telling fans the recovery was going to be "hard".

The actor also took to his Story to share X-rays of his shoulder, taken before-and-after the operation, showing how surgeons had placed a screw in his clavicle to stabilise the joint, captioned: "Separated shoulder' and 'Screwed shoulder. Yay". A shoulder separation occurs when a fall or other trauma tears or stretches the ligaments of the joint at the point where your collarbone meets your shoulder blade, causing them to separate or move apart from one another. Read more: Fearne Cotton reveals she's set to undergo surgery following jaw tumour diagnosis Read more: Tiger Woods undergoes back surgery to address collapsed disc in spine

The star has said that he has a long recovery ahead of him. Picture: Getty

He revealed he had hurt his leg in an interview with Variety in September, explaining he'd had to be sidelined for a number of stunts, including a 'big fight' with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The star, who is reprising his role of Gambit in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, said that he had a long recovery ahead of him, including months of intensive physical therapy. He said: "It's not about the pain I feel in the moment. It's knowing I can't take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like". "I just hate getting old," he confessed. "In my mind, I'm literally still 30 years old, 26, if I'm honest". Tatum was flooded with a stream of supportive messages from his fans and famous friends on his latest post, with American football star Odell Beckham Jr writing: "Prayers up solider [sic]!!!!" Oscar winner Jamie Foxx wrote: "Prayers up let's go champ". Tatum's girlfriend, Inka Williams, also shared a message of support, writing: "Big bad wolf we got disss".