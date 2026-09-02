Dawn Light, 56, who describes herself as a 'true crime junkie' was met with an media frenzy outside the hearing, including taunts of 'congratulations, you are a celebrity now'

By Georgia Bell

A woman who was arrested for allegedly filming the jurors outside Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial has been mobbed by reporters outside the courthouse.

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Dawn Light, 56, a self-proclaimed 'true crime junkie', has been charged with intimidation. Picture: Alamy

She is reported to have been very defensive and insisted that she wanted to see Clancy and was not recording the jury. Prosecutors told the hearing that police found a video of a juror in the deleted folder on Light's phone. In response to being asked why she was filming, she said: “I wasn't”, before adding: “I just wanted to see Lindsay.” At one stage, Light said: “Leave me alone.” Prosecutors have set Light’s cash bail at $50,000.

Lindsay Clancy has admitted to her children's deaths, but plead not guilty to murder. Picture: Alamy

Outside the courthouse, the Massachusetts woman was met by a swarm of reporters, with one angry Clancy supporter shouting: “Congratulations, you are a celebrity now.” A different woman reportedly fainted inside the corridors of the courthouse later in the morning, but was attended to by officers and is now believed to be ok. This comes as the murder trial reaches its fifth day of deliberations today after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the jury returned a deadlocked verdict for the second time.