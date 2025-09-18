Jeremy Corbyn has released an 'urgent message' claiming today’s membership launch for ‘Your Party’ should be ignored, despite contrary statements by party co-founder Zarah Sultana.

Mr Corbyn warned prospective party members to disregard the "unauthorised email" inviting individuals to sign up despite Ms Sultana's post on X claiming the launch contains a "safe, secure, legitimate portal for the party."

The former Labour leader said he is now seeking legal advice after an email was sent by the party urging supporters to become paid members ahead of its inaugural conference this year.

Mr Corbyn's statement, which was signed off by the party’s five male MPs did not include Ms Sultana.

In response to her co-founder's statement, Ms Sultana now claims that she's been sidelined by the party and that she has 'been subjected to what can only be described as a sexist boys’ club'.

It is unclear whether the party’s email database was hacked or what the exact nature of the "unauthorised email" was.

This is the latest public display of teething problems for the new party.

Their relationship further broke down after she said Mr Corbyn had "capitulated" over antisemitism and was wrong to accept the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

Read More: Will Labour oust Keir Starmer? Jeremy Corbyn has his say

Read More: New Green Party leader tells voters there is no ‘time to wait around’ for Corbyn party