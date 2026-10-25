'Chaos and cruelty and corruption': Obama slams Trump while campaigning for Democrats
The comments come as campaigning ramps up ahead of the midterm elections in November
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Former US President Barack Obama has lashed out at the Trump administration while campaigning for Democrats in Detroit, ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections.
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The former leader criticised the Iran war and high consumer prices, as well as mocking the president's attempt to redecorate the White House.
"This election is our last best chance to at least rein in some of the foolishness of this administration," Obama told crowds in Ohio on Saturday.
"After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in the modern era, you get a chance to say, 'enough is enough'."
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump was in attendance at a Republican rally in Georgia, telling his supporters this was "the golden age of America".
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Although acknowledging oil was "temporarily high", Trump stressed that "our country is getting stronger and stronger all the time" and assured voters prices would come down.
The midterm elections are rapidly approaching on 3 November, and will decide which party controls Congress for the rest of Trump's term.
This will result in determining how easy it is for the president to carry out his plans.
Early voting has already begun in the US, with Trump casting his ballot on Saturday in Florida alongside his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.
The incumbent leader also took aim at the Democrats, telling crowds they planned to "loot your wealth" and "annihilate your borders".
Obama's rally in Ohio was a show of support for ex-Senator Sherrod Brown, who is running to unseat incumbent Republican Senator John Husted, and Amy Acton, who is running for state governor against Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.
Speaking to the crowds, Obama sympathised with voters who rejected Democrats in 2024 over economic and inflation concerns following the Covid pandemic, but said "everything is more expensive now".
He also mocked Trump's efforts to renovate the White House, asking: "What's with all the gold? He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory."