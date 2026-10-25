Former US President Barack Obama has lashed out at the Trump administration while campaigning for Democrats in Detroit, ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections.

The former leader criticised the Iran war and high consumer prices, as well as mocking the president's attempt to redecorate the White House.

"This election is our last best chance to at least rein in some of the foolishness of this administration," Obama told crowds in Ohio on Saturday.

"After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in the modern era, you get a chance to say, 'enough is enough'."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump was in attendance at a Republican rally in Georgia, telling his supporters this was "the golden age of America".

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