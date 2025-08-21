The strikes are expected to bring severe disruption to the capital’s transport network, as the RMT represents around 18,000 employees working in London. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Tube union RMT has announced rolling strikes on the London Underground and DLR next month in a dispute over pay, conditions and ‘broken agreements’.

The union said the strikes on the Underground network will begin on Friday September 5, and members will initially walk out for seven days. Different grades of workers will strike on different days, and it is yet unclear how badly tube services will be affected. Meanwhile, workers on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) will also be striking starting September 7, in a separate dispute over pay and conditions. The walkout comes after management 'refused to engage seriously' with union demands on pay, fatigue management, extreme shift patterns and a reduction in the working week, as well as 'failing to honour previous agreements made with staff', according to the RMT.

The union said the strikes on the Underground network will begin on Friday September 5, and members will initially walk out for seven days. Picture: Alamy