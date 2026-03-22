American singer Chappell Roan has responded to claims that her security guard made the daughter of footballer Jorginho cry, saying the situation makes her feel "really sad" and she "did not deserve that".

The Premier League footballer posted on Instagram on Saturday to criticise Roan after her security spoke "in an extremely aggressive manner" to his wife and daughter after they saw the popstar at a hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Jorginho, 34, said his 11-year-old daughter was "extremely shaken and cried a lot" after the interaction and also hit out at the singer for not appreciating her supporters, adding: "Without your fans, you would be nothing."

Roan took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video to her eight million followers as she addressed the incident.

She said: "I'm just going to tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security.

"I didn't even see, I didn't even see a woman and a child like... no-one came up to me, no one bothered me like I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well.

"So, the fact that, like a security guard, who was - I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child, I did not.