Safi Dawood will appear in court on Thursday

Wayne was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead. Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

An Afghan national has been charged with murder following a triple stabbing which left a 49-year-old dog walker dead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge at around 5pm on Monday after three victims were attacked. Wayne Broadhurst, who worked as a binman in the area, reportedly tried to intervene in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 45-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries in the stabbing. The Met have now confirmed 22-year-old Safi Dawood, of Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Read more: Dog walker, 49, who died in Uxbridge stabbing named after Afghan national 'who came to UK in truck' arrested

Tributes have now been paid to Mr Broadhurst, who has been described by his employers as a "dedicated member" of their team.

At around 5pm on Monday, officers were called to reports that three people had been stabbed in Midhurst Gardens. Emergency services attended the scene alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, who treated three victims for stab wounds. A 49-year-old man was treated at the scene for stab wounds. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene. The force said Mr Broadhurst's family is being supported by officers. Safi Dawood and Wayne Broadhurst were not known to one another.