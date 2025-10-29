Afghan migrant, 22, charged with murder after 49-year-old dog walker stabbed to death in Uxbridge
Safi Dawood will appear in court on Thursday
An Afghan national has been charged with murder following a triple stabbing which left a 49-year-old dog walker dead.
Emergency services were called to Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge at around 5pm on Monday after three victims were attacked.
Wayne Broadhurst, who worked as a binman in the area, reportedly tried to intervene in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 45-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries in the stabbing.
The Met have now confirmed 22-year-old Safi Dawood, of Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon.
He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Tributes have now been paid to Mr Broadhurst, who has been described by his employers as a "dedicated member" of their team.
At around 5pm on Monday, officers were called to reports that three people had been stabbed in Midhurst Gardens.
Emergency services attended the scene alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, who treated three victims for stab wounds.
A 49-year-old man was treated at the scene for stab wounds. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.
The force said Mr Broadhurst's family is being supported by officers.
Safi Dawood and Wayne Broadhurst were not known to one another.
The Home Office previously revealed the man arrested in relation to the incident arrived in the country via lorry in 2020 and was granted asylum and leave to remain in 2022.
He is not a resident at an asylum hotel or any Home Office accommodation.
Katarina Pohancenikova, boss of Greener Ealing Ltd, which provides environmental services to Ealing Council, said in a statement: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Wayne’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.
"This is a devastating loss. Wayne was a well-respected and dedicated member of our team who made a real contribution to the work we do and to the residents we serve.
"We ask for the privacy of Wayne’s loved ones to be respected as they come to terms with this appalling news."
A woman who lives next to the scene in Midhurst Gardens said a teenage boy with blood on his shirt and hand knocked on the door of her family home asking for help at around 5pm.
When her husband opened the door, four or five residents from a house opposite emerged with baseball bats to protect the injured man.
Tahira Hassan said: "The injured person was sitting in front of their house.
"They had bats. There were four or five people. They were protecting him, so they saved his life. They did a very good job.
"Maybe he would have died if they didn’t protect him."