What charges are Andrew and Tristan Tate facing?
Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate both set to fight extradition efforts and pledge to remain in US
Andrew Tate has vowed to fight extradition from the US as he and brother Tristan face a combined 59 charges for offences such as rape and sex trafficking.
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The misogynist influencers appeared in a US court on Monday, where they were told they faced extradition to the UK, which they have now pledged to fight.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Sunday it has brought additional charges against Andrew, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, in relation to four further victims.
They were arrested last week in Miami on the charges, while an attempt to legally challenge the CPS over its decision not to disclose the complainants' names was thrown out by the High Court.
Here is what there is to know about the situation.
Who are the Tate brothers?
Andrew and Tristan Tate, 39 and 38, respectively, are British-American social media influencers who produce content advertising get-rich-quick schemes for men and how to dominate women.
The pair, who are sons of the late American chess master Emory Tate, grew up in the Luton area, and Andrew was a professional kickboxer before turning his attention to developing manosphere content to reach 10 million followers alongside his brother.
The Tates are banned from YouTube, TikTok and Instagram for promoting their pro-misogyny content, but still have a large following among boys and young men on Twitter.
They are big supporters of Donald Trump and moved to Romania in 2017 but have since faced legal charges there as well as in the US and UK.
What are the Tates charged with?
The previous charges relate to three victims. The new charges relate to a further four victims.
Following their arrest in the US, the CPS is seeking extradition in relation to the original 21 charges and the further charges which we have decided to prosecute.
Bedfordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said: “There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us.”
Gaining extradition could be a complex legal pursuit for authorities, and the Tates have pledged to fight for their right to remain in the US.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio might face the decision on whether the Tates will be extradited, and the US has, by and large, obliged British requests since a treaty in 2007.
The Tates, who have denied any wrongdoing, are unlikely to be eligible for bail and will likely be in custody for the time being. They will leave federal detention to see a judge in Miami about the next steps.
Their lawyer, Joseph McBride, said the brothers were being held “in solitary confinement” and that their arrest is “un-American and unconscionable”, calling them “innocent men”.