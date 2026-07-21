Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate both set to fight extradition efforts and pledge to remain in US

Andrew Tate, left, watches his brother Tristan speak, outside a police station in Voluntari, Romania. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andrew Tate has vowed to fight extradition from the US as he and brother Tristan face a combined 59 charges for offences such as rape and sex trafficking.

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In this courtroom sketch Andrew and Tristan Tate appear with their attorneys before judge Lauren Louis in Miami federal court. Picture: Alamy

Who are the Tate brothers? Andrew and Tristan Tate, 39 and 38, respectively, are British-American social media influencers who produce content advertising get-rich-quick schemes for men and how to dominate women. The pair, who are sons of the late American chess master Emory Tate, grew up in the Luton area, and Andrew was a professional kickboxer before turning his attention to developing manosphere content to reach 10 million followers alongside his brother. The Tates are banned from YouTube, TikTok and Instagram for promoting their pro-misogyny content, but still have a large following among boys and young men on Twitter. They are big supporters of Donald Trump and moved to Romania in 2017 but have since faced legal charges there as well as in the US and UK. What are the Tates charged with?

New charges The CPS has decided to prosecute Andrew with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. The CPS has decided to prosecute Tristan with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. These are all in addition to the 21 charges that the Tates originally faced, bringing the total number to 59 - all of which the brothers have denied. Previous charges Previously, Tristan had charges against him for 11 counts, including three counts of rape, six counts of actual bodily harm and two counts of human trafficking. Andrew previously had charges against him for 10 counts, including three counts of rape, four counts of actual bodily harm, two counts of human trafficking and one count of controlling prostitution for gain.

Thomas Maniotis (left) and Joseph D. McBride the lawyers for Andrew and Tristan Tate. Picture: Alamy