The Crown Prosecution Service has charged the man, who now lives in north London, with taking part in the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994.

The man will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A Rwandan man has been charged with crimes linked to the genocide in the African nation in 1994 in the first case of its kind to be brought in the UK.

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Dr Vincent Brown, formerly Dr Vincent Bajinya, 65, who used to live in Kigali but now lives in Islington, north London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with seven offences. The charges include one of conduct ancillary to genocide and six offences of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity, the Crown Prosecution Service said. Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The charges relate to allegations that Dr Brown took part in the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994. “He is alleged to have directed and incited acts of murder and genocide carried out by others." Read more: Vinyl forger jailed after making £2.7 million from counterfeit records Read more: 'Manipulative' transgender sex offender who groomed and raped young girl nine times jailed for 20 years

A photo display of some of the victims at the Kigali Memorial Centre for 1994 genocide in Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

Mr Ferugson continued: “The Crown Prosecution Service made its decision after reviewing a file of evidence submitted by the War Crimes Team at the Metropolitan Police. “We concluded that our legal test for bringing criminal charges had been met. “The Crown Prosecution Service makes prosecution decisions independently of police and government, on the evidence available and in accordance with the law. “Criminal proceedings against Dr Brown are now active. “The defendant has the right to a fair trial, and it is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that could prejudice those proceedings.”