Charges against a woman who unfurled a Union flag from a council building during a migrant hotel protest have been dropped.

Wearing a T-shirt with "The only way is Epping" written on it, she was followed up the steps by police before being taken away.

Sarah White, 40, climbed the steps at the Epping Forest District Council building after marching from the Bell Hotel where she had given a speech on August 31.

Read More: Epping migrant hotel protesters jailed for longer than asylum seeker who sexually assaulted woman and girl, 14

Read More: 'Absolute disgrace': Nigel Farage slams Epping migrant sentence as he says case example of 'two tier policing'

Essex Police said White, of Chigwell, was arrested on suspicion of two offences under the Public Order Act 1986 and later charged.

They stressed she had not been arrested for unfurling the flag.

"These matters were due to be heard at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday October 15, but they have now been withdrawn," the force said in a statement.

Responding to the decision, Ms White said her treatment had been "unjust".

"I have now received confirmation from the Crown Prosecution Service that there will be no further action taken against me due to insufficient evidence," she said, posting on X.

"The reason there is no evidence is simple: I did not commit a crime.

"This was an unlawful attempt to intimidate and silence ordinary people who dare to speak out. It is unacceptable that dissent is met with force and fear.

"I will not be silenced. I will continue to stand up - for our freedoms, for women, for children, and for this country."

The Bell Hotel became the focal point of several protests and counter-protests in the summer after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Epping in July.

Epping Forest District Council's bid to block the use of the Bell as accommodation for asylum seekers is to be heard at the High Court on Wednesday.