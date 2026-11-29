Dame Caroline Mason tells LBC readers that charitable foundations should expect scrutiny of what they fund, how decisions are made, and what they achieve.

The day after her article was published, she wrote to me ruling out a meeting and any further correspondence about her foundation’s funding of a campaign against Scottish salmon farming.

So perhaps we can have that conversation here.

The Esmée Fairbairn Foundation has awarded £845,000 to WildFish, an environmental charity rooted in the angling community, through two grants relating to salmon farming.

The first, worth £295,000, supported work to reform salmon farming. The second, worth £550,000, was awarded last year with the published grant purpose including the words “to end the environmentally unsustainable practice of open-net salmon farming”.

Yet Dame Caroline tells me that her foundation has not adopted a policy to end Scotland’s salmon farming industry.

I am struggling to reconcile those two positions.

Scotland’s salmon farming sector relies on marine pens. Remove those and you effectively remove an industry that supports around 11,000 jobs, contributes £1 billion to our economy, and produces Britain’s biggest food export.

I would like to know how that serves the public good.

As a Shetlander, I know what good, well-paid, year-round employment means to island communities. Salmon farming sustains local businesses and gives young people opportunities to build careers without having to leave home.

It is easy to make funding decisions from behind a brass plaque in London. It is rather different when your livelihood, your business or the future of your community is at stake.

Surely the people affected deserve a conversation?

In October, I wrote to Dame Caroline, and subsequently to four of the foundation’s trustees, asking what they hoped to achieve through their funding and how they had assessed the scientific evidence and wider public benefit.

I offered to listen, share evidence, and explore common ground.

That offer has been declined.

Dame Caroline argues that funding an organisation is not the same as controlling it. I accept that.

But the objective of ending open-net salmon farming appears in the foundation’s own grant description, not simply in WildFish’s campaigning material.

There is a world of difference between helping an industry improve and funding a campaign to bring about its demise.

Dame Caroline takes issue with the term ‘dark money’. To its credit, her foundation publishes details of its grants. But not all the money flowing into campaigns against Scottish salmon farming is so easily traced.

Our research has identified at least £1.2 million in publicly recorded grants to organisations campaigning against salmon farming in Scotland and the wider UK. The true scale of the funding is likely to be considerably greater.

We have found funding for lobbying, legal advocacy, and even covert surveillance of salmon farms.

One internationally funded project specifically identified the Scottish Parliament election as an opportunity to exert political pressure.

If you give £20 a month to a charity because you care about the natural world, surely you should be able to see whether it is also receiving six-figure sums from overseas to pursue particular policy objectives.

There is nothing inherently wrong with overseas funding. Nor should charities be prevented from campaigning.

But charities enjoy significant tax advantages because of the public benefit they provide. With those advantages should come appropriate transparency.

I have written to ministers in Edinburgh and London asking them to look at this.

The public should know who is providing major grants and donations, how much they are giving, what the money is intended to achieve, and how much charities are spending on campaigning.

We already recognise the importance of transparency around political donations. Why should large sums of money intended to influence public policy be so much harder to follow?

Dame Caroline makes much of trusting the expertise and experience of those closest to an issue.

That should include the people who live and work alongside Scotland’s coastal waters every day.

Scotland’s salmon farmers know a thing or two about scrutiny. We operate in one of Britain’s most highly regulated food sectors, with extensive data on fish health and environmental performance publicly available.

We recognise there is always more we can do.

Through our Wild Fisheries Fund, Scotland’s salmon farmers have committed nearly £2 million to wild salmon conservation, supporting practical projects and scientific research.

We want more wild salmon in Scotland’s rivers. We want healthy seas. And we want thriving communities producing some of the finest food in the world.

None of those ambitions is incompatible with the others.

Imagine what more could be achieved if charitable foundations, conservation organisations, and food producers worked together on practical solutions to the environmental challenges we all recognise.

Dame Caroline says her foundation is always open to constructive criticism.

Scotland’s salmon farmers are not asking for special treatment. We are asking those who fund campaigns against our sector to explain their decisions and be prepared to defend them.

My invitation to meet remains open.

Accountability should not stop at the doors of a charitable foundation.

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Tavish Scott is the chief executive of Salmon Scotland

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