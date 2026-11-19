If I asked you to imagine a workplace with running security drills, CCTV cameras, and plans for what happens if a brick comes through the window, then you might picture prison officers braced for a riot or an office full of MI5 agents.

Instead, these are just some of the precautions that charity workers across the UK are having to consider when faced with a growing wave of attacks, harassment, and intimidation from the far-right. All because they help the most vulnerable people in our neighbourhoods.

Here at Praxis – a migrant rights charity where I'm CEO – we joined forces with Asylum Matters to understand what's going on. Together, we surveyed more than 200 charities across the UK – many of them like us, working with refugees and migrants, but also organisations working with women, LGBTQAI+ communities, and disabled people.

The results are staggering. In the last three years, nearly half (47%) have faced threats or harassment because of work with specific communities, and nearly three-quarters (73%) told us they felt less safe delivering these services. These are the people who run our food banks, people supporting unpaid carers, the teams helping women escape domestic violence, and groups who are there when there is no one else to turn to. One refugee charity had to hire private security just to run support sessions. Another installed CCTV and arson-proof letterboxes. A charity helping refugees access bicycles found itself discussing what to do if a riot broke out outside its offices.

Every hour spent writing a risk assessment for what happens if extremists storm a community centre is time and resources that are not spent providing vital – and in some cases life-saving – services. Two-thirds of charities (65%) told us they've had to change the services they provide to work around the threats they face.

And we really cannot mince words about what we mean by threats. One women's charity told us that a Muslim staff member was approached by two men in a public park and threatened with rape. Another has dealt with masked men filming the women and children outside their building.

And we heard time and again from staff, volunteers, and service users who experienced racist abuse, had their addresses posted online, had family members threatened, and have even been hospitalised after a violent attack.

How on earth did we get here? Well, unfortunately none of this is new. Over the past five years or so we've seen a serious escalation in right-wing groups and individuals – egged on by some elected politicians – putting charities in their crosshairs. This takes many different forms. It can be hate speech and smear campaigns, but it can also be vexatious complaints to the Charity Commission that leave smaller charities tied up in red tape.

Migrant charities in particular have been the canaries in the coal mine – easily targeted and easily ignored. Last year it was reported that half of NGOs and charities supporting people seeking refuge had received threats since the riots of 2024.

Just last month we had Nigel Farage dreaming of a future where he would prosecute charities like Praxis and the individuals working for them, simply because we help vulnerable people in our communities.

These narratives contribute to real-life threats. The appalling abuse directed at the brave staff and volunteers working for the RNLI was unthinkable a few years ago, but completely unsurprising when hateful rhetoric and far-right action have been repeatedly ignored.

We have to be clear about what is at stake here. It’s not just the safety and security of our staff and volunteers. It’s also our right in civil society to come together and provide support to those that need it, and – yes – to question government policy when it harms the most vulnerable.

These attacks are a purposeful attempt to destabilise and fracture community service. This right is a key part of democracy. And those politicians who casually undermine it do so at their peril. I dread to think what it will take for the government to step up, but what they need to do isn't rocket science. As part of our report, 334 charities signed our letter to Andy Burham urging for immediate action on key areas.

Firstly, we need the people at the top to take the lead and condemn racist and far-right attacks on all sectors and the communities we serve. That means speaking up for the vital work we do, even if there's a political cost to doing so.

Secondly, we need action on misinformation and online abuse, including if it's an elected member of parliament putting them at risk. A review of the Charity Commission powers will also go a long way if it means vexatious complaints are resolved quickly without draining smaller charities of time and money.

Ultimately, this isn’t just about the safety of charities; it’s about whether we collectively value living in a functioning democracy, and whether our political leaders think that’s a prize worth protecting.

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Sarah Woolley is Media Coordinator for Praxis.

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