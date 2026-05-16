Dr Nutt has called on the Government consider to rolling the menB vaccination out further. Picture: Getty

By Cristina Diciu

The chief executive of a meningitis charity has called for a wider rollout of the vaccine after a college student died from contracting the disease.

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Dr Tom Nutt, chief executive of Meningitis Now, said that young lives are “precious” and we should do “everything” we can to protect them. He added: “The argument against the introduction of the menB vaccination for teenagers and young adults is actually around cost-effectiveness.“ The lives of teenagers and young adults are too precious and it is tragic to see yet another death.” Read more: Two pupils from different schools treated for meningitis after death of sixth-form student Read more: Sixth-form student dead and two others being treated after new UK meningitis outbreak

His comments to the BBC come a day after it was confirmed that Lewis Waters, who attended Henley College in Oxfordshire, had died after contracting Meningitis. The student was one of three cases reported in the outbreak, which also includes two school pupils in Reading. Dr Nutt said that it is known that the vaccine is “safe” and “effective”, but added: “The trouble is it’s an expensive vaccine.” According to the broadcaster, he has called upon the government to consider the wider benefits that could come from rolling the menB vaccination out further.

“Health is an asset that we really must protect,” Dr Nutt said. In a social media post shared on Friday, Lewis’ father Sean Waters paid tribute to his son and wrote: “Words simply can’t describe the heartbreak and upset we’re going through.” He said Lewis developed sepsis “within a few hours of feeling ill”, adding: “He fought hard and was really taken care of by the ICU team, but they just couldn’t save him.” “We are absolutely devastated,” he added. He said his son was “funny, sociable and kind-hearted”, and “loved his sisters, friends and family dearly”. “Life won’t be the same for many of us now that he’s gone.” On Friday it emerged that the other two patients being treated for meningitis are pupils at separate schools in the area – Reading Blue Coat School and Highdown Secondary School and Sixth Form Centre. The UKHSA said close contacts have been offered antibiotics as a precaution. A statement from Henley College said its “thoughts and sincere condolences are with the student’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time”. Reading Blue Coat School headmaster Pete Thomas said it has been working closely with UKHSA. Dr Rachel Mearkle, consultant in health protection, said: “We understand that many people will be affected by this sad news and would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family of this student.“ Students and staff will naturally be feeling worried about the likelihood of further cases, however meningococcal meningitis requires very close contact to spread and large outbreaks, as we saw in Kent recently, are thankfully rare.” The agency also confirmed that tests show the infection is not the same strain of meningitis B linked to a fatal outbreak in Kent in March.

Deadly Meningitis Outbreak In Kent Has Been Treated As 'National Incident'. Picture: Getty