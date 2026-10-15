RNLI volunteers have been targeted by anti-migration protesters for helping migrants at sea.

Charity regulator to condemn ‘thuggery and intimidation’ towards RNLI volunteers. Picture: Barnaby Budworth/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The “thuggery and intimidation” RNLI volunteers face from anti-migrant protesters has been condemned by the charity regulator.

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Last month, the RNLI – Royal National Lifeboat Institution – said it had paused its services in Portsmouth in the wake of abuse of its volunteers following anti-migrant protests. The charity’s volunteers were targeted for helping migrants at sea, with footage posted on social media showing them described as “traitors”, after bringing a dinghy to safety in the Hampshire port city. The RNLI’s stated aims on the charities register are to “save lives, promote safety and rescue service efficiency, and provide relief from disaster at sea”. Dame Julia Unwin, addressing the Charity Commission’s annual public meeting for the first time as chairwoman, will say different views should be welcomed as evidence of freedom of conscience in UK society. But she will warn against the “normalisation of violence” and highlight that there is a difference between “heated discussion” and harassment or abuse. Read more: RNLI fears supporters' data stolen in cyber-attack after charity 'targeted by far-Right agitators' Read more: 'It's not the British way': Politicians 'normalising' extreme rhetoric as Phillipson condemns 'disturbing’ leak of RNLI volunteer information

Charity regulator to condemn ‘thuggery and intimidation’ towards RNLI volunteers. Picture: Philip Brookes/Alamy

Speaking in central London, she is expected to say: “I want to use this opportunity to condemn in the strongest terms the thuggery and intimidation that volunteers of the RNLI have faced over recent weeks – and indeed over months and even years. “Charities must only do things that meet their purpose and objects. “For the RNLI that means rescuing people in peril in the sea. “It is not their right to do so. “It is their absolute duty. “The charitable sector must have the courage to tolerate vigorous debate, individual charities must accept that people might disapprove of their work, for reasons of values, politics, faith or identity. “We should in fact welcome differences of view as evidence that we are living in a society in which everyone has freedom of conscience. “But we must never grow accustomed to criminal or para-criminal abuse.”