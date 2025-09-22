King Charles III (right) talks with Commanding Officer David Crosby during the Commissioning Ceremony for HMS Agamemnon. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The King has welcomed the newest addition to the Royal Navy's fleet of nuclear-powered submarines

On Monday, Charles visited the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, to read the Commissioning Warrant at a formal ceremony to mark HMS Agamemnon entering operational service. Nicknamed "Awesome Aggie", the vessel - named after the commander of the mythical Ancient Greek forces in the Trojan war - weighs 7,400 tonnes and measures 97 metres long, as long as four buses.

King Charles III (3rd left), is given a Royal Salute during the Commissioning Ceremony for 'Awesome Aggie'. Picture: Alamy

Agamemnon will protect the UK's strategic nuclear deterrent, aircraft carrier strike groups and critical undersea infrastructure. The vessel can strike land targets up to 1,000 miles away, serve as a launchpad for raids by teams of Royal Marines Commandos, and gather intelligence through state-of-the-art sensors. More tests on site are expected to follow before it leaves the town for trials at sea before going into active service. HMS Agamemnon is the sixth of seven Astute-class Fleet submarines built for the Royal Navy. Monday's ceremony also recognised those who built, staff and support it as Charles spoke with BAE employees involved in its construction as well as the boat's serving personnel and their families. Dignitaries attending included Defence Secretary John Healey, Secretary of US Navy John Phelan, US Ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens, BAE Systems chief executive Charles Woodburn and High Commissioner of Australia to the UK, Stephen Smith.

King Charles III at the Town Hall in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. Picture: Alamy