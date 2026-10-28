His visit comes in the wake of renewed calls from Caribbean nations for Britain to apologise for its role in selling enslaved people for profit and for reparations

The King touched down in Nassau at around 4.15pm local time. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

By Issy Clarke

The King has condemned the "great suffering and injustices of the past" as he arrived in the Bahamas for the start of his royal tour of the Caribbean - but did not apologise for slavery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The King touched down in Nassau at around 4.15 pm local time (8.15 pm GMT) as the first stop on his nine-day tour, which is set to be dominated by the issue of apologies and reparations for transatlantic slavery. Speaking at a youth parade in Clifford Park on Tuesday, the King acknowledged "the great suffering and injustices of the past in these islands and beyond" - but did not issue an apology for the slave trade. He continued: "Even as we rejoice in the successes of the present and build new opportunities for the future, I know that leaders of the governments of affected Commonwealth countries will be discussing these matters in Antigua and Barbuda next week." Read more: Commonwealth chief says 'time has come' for King Charles to apologise for slavery Read more: Prince Harry 'should apologise for slave trade' say Colombian residents of South America's first 'free town'

King Charles III and Prime Minister of The Bahamas Philip Davis. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Charles went on to praise the way "generations of Bahamians have carried the history, the legacy, and the promise bequeathed to you by your ancestors with pride in your hearts and purpose in your steps. "Indeed, you have not only carried their legacy, you have nurtured and enhanced it creatively and courageously. "And we have seen here what a wonderful gift that is to the Bahamas and to the world. The challenges young people face today are very different." His visit comes in the wake of renewed calls from Caribbean nations for Britain to apologise for its role in selling enslaved people for profit and for reparations.

King Charles III and Prime Minister of The Bahamas Philip Davis. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The Commonwealth’s secretary general Shirley Botchwey said last week it “wouldn’t hurt” when asked during an interview if the King should apologise for the UK's role in the trade. Charles is set to preside over the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua, where he will be joined by Queen Camilla, before making a solo state visit to Guyana. Guyana's president, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, said recently that Charles had recognised slavery as the darkest days in human history – but moving to the apology was “the next step”. But Palace insiders had briefed it was unlikely that Charles would make an apology on the tour. The King follows the guidance of his ministers and it is understood the Government has not advised him to offer an apology or reparations, in keeping with established policy.