The Parole Board has considered him for release nine times.

Charles Bronson has again been refused release. Picture: Shutterstock

By Ella Bennett

One of the UK’s longest-serving inmates, Charles Bronson, has again been refused release after his ninth parole hearing.

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Bronson has spent most of the past five decades in jail – bar two brief periods during which he reoffended – for a string of thefts, and firearms and violent crimes. This has included 11 hostage-taking incidents in nine different sieges, with victims including prison governors, doctors, staff and, on one occasion, his own solicitor. The Parole Board has considered him for release nine times; his eighth hearing in 2023 was the second ever to be held in public in the UK. Bronson – whose real name is Michael Peterson – was first convicted in 1974 when he was 21 and was jailed for seven years for robbery, aggravated burglary, assault with intent to rob and possession of a firearm. Read more: E-bike yob who mowed down and killed woman, 86, on zebra crossing while on his phone has ‘soft’ jail term increased Read more: Russell Brand faces being banned from communicating with wife Laura while officials investigate 'appalling' statement from jail

He has spent most of his life in prison since for a string of different offences, and was handed a discretionary life sentence with a minimum term of four years in 2000 for taking a prison teacher at HMP Hull hostage for 44 hours. The long-serving prisoner, who has been diagnosed with anti-social personality disorder, has been repeatedly turned down for release. Earlier this year he applied for his latest parole hearing to be held in public, but was turned down on the grounds that there were not the resources to do so. Parole Board member Jeremy Roberts KC said he was prepared to believe that Bronson’s intentions in applying for another public hearing were “entirely genuine even if (as is likely) there is an element of attention-seeking in his application”. Bronson, who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014, gave evidence at length at his previous parole hearing, telling the panel that he dreamed of walking barefoot on grass, and wanted his elderly mother to see him released before she died. He said: “It’s no secret I have had more porridge than Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and I’m sick of it. I’ve had enough of it, I want to go home.”

Bronson, who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014, gave evidence at length at his previous parole hearing. Picture: Shutterstock

The 73-year-old chose not to attend his latest hearing earlier this month, but told the panel through his lawyer that he accepted he would not be released or moved to open conditions. In its decision, published on Tuesday, the Parole Board panel found that “Mr Salvador continued to find it hard to trust people in authority”. It continued: “The panel learned that his behaviour had continued to be mixed since his last review. “There were some positive reports about Mr Salvador including in relation to his engagement with staff and insight into his past use of violence. “There had however also been further incidents of violence against staff and other prisoners. “The evidence provided also indicated that Mr Salvador lacked the motivation to abide by prison rules.”