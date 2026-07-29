The prisoner is said to have staged a protest after not being given custard with his prison dessert.

Charles Bronson became one of Britain's most notorious prisoners. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Notorious inmate Charles Bronson has staged a protest inside Britain's highest security prison after the canteen served him apple crumble without custard.

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Britain's most high-profile inmate is currently being held at HMP Wakefield, a Category A prison dubbed ‘Monster Mansion’. The 73-year-old is reported to have refused repeated orders to leave the prison exercise yard last week in protest at the canteen's dessert option, after the cook's crumble was served without custard. It comes after a parole board has confirmed Charles Bronson's latest bid to the parole board will progress to an oral hearing in later this year. Read more: Police to use facial recognition in Nottingham crackdown on anti-social youths Read more: Three convicted over TikTok murder which saw two killed in high-speed car chase have appeals refused

A slice of apple pie was said to trigger the prison stand-off. Picture: Alamy

One inmate insisted: "He was told more than once that exercise time was over and that he needed to come back inside, but he simply dug his heels in." According to the Daily Mail, officers in riot gear were called in to deal with the protest, eventually forcing Bronson back into his cell. The stand-off, saw Bronson hauled off to the jail’s segregation unit, according to reports. A source said: "With Bronson, even something as small as a pudding can become a major security headache because officers cannot afford to assume he is bluffing

court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of notorious inmate Charles Bronson, appearing via video link from HMP Woodhil. Picture: Alamy