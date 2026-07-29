Charles Bronson sparks prison stand-off over 'canteen apple crumble'
The prisoner is said to have staged a protest after not being given custard with his prison dessert.
Notorious inmate Charles Bronson has staged a protest inside Britain's highest security prison after the canteen served him apple crumble without custard.
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Britain's most high-profile inmate is currently being held at HMP Wakefield, a Category A prison dubbed ‘Monster Mansion’.
The 73-year-old is reported to have refused repeated orders to leave the prison exercise yard last week in protest at the canteen's dessert option, after the cook's crumble was served without custard.
It comes after a parole board has confirmed Charles Bronson's latest bid to the parole board will progress to an oral hearing in later this year.
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One inmate insisted: "He was told more than once that exercise time was over and that he needed to come back inside, but he simply dug his heels in."
According to the Daily Mail, officers in riot gear were called in to deal with the protest, eventually forcing Bronson back into his cell.
The stand-off, saw Bronson hauled off to the jail’s segregation unit, according to reports.
A source said: "With Bronson, even something as small as a pudding can become a major security headache because officers cannot afford to assume he is bluffing
"The whole thing started because he got apple crumble without custard the night before."
The source added: "He loves his food and saw it as another example of the prison not giving him what he believes he is entitled to, so he decided to make his point in the yard."
Bronson, who is one of Britain's longest serving prisoners, could be granted the opportunity to make his plea for freedom personally this year.
Bronson was first jailed in 1974 for armed robbery, repeated violence and hostage-taking resulted in his sentence being increased to life.
In a letter, Bronson wrote he was "forever kept in solitary" and that prison guards won't even remove him from a Category A setting.
"I have to expose this unlawful sentence and treatment. It's now gone on for far to long [sic] its become a total joke."