Charles (left) and Camilla (second left) are joined by Emmanuel Macron (second to right) and his wife Brigitte Macron (far right)as Bayeux Tapestry unveiled at British Museum. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The King, the Queen, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Andy Burnham have arrived at the British Museum as the Bayeux Tapestry goes on public display.

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In a public display of warm Anglo-French relations, the monarch and Camilla greeted Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte in front of the landmark, with the group welcomed by Chairman of the British Museum, George Osborne. Other invitees include former PM Theresa May, Sir David Davis, Tracey Emin, with guests granted access to the length of the 70-metre masterpiece inside the British Museum. Guests will be joined by France’s first lady Brigitte Macron and Mr Burnham’s wife Marie-France van Heel. The Tapestry – the woven record of the Norman conquest – has returned to the UK for the first time in almost 1,000 years, on loan until September 2027 as part of a special trilateral agreement between the UK, France and the museum. The party will stop at key moments along the 11th century artwork to hear from curators about historic events such as the coronation of Harold Godwinson and the much-disputed depiction of his death by an arrow to the eye at the Battle of Hastings in 1066. Read more: King has ‘significantly increased’ royal workload, minister says in defence of funding uplift Read more: King Charles's equerry Jonny Thompson to leave role

The Bayeux Tapestry has arrived at the British Museum. Picture: Getty

Burnham arrives at the British Museum alongside his wife. Picture: Getty

The King and Mr Macron will deliver speeches in celebration of the loan at a reception in the museum’s Great Court for representatives from Britain and France involved in the process and schoolchildren from both countries. Among those greeting the royals and the Macrons will be the museum’s director Nicholas Cullinan and its chair, former chancellor George Osborne. The monarch and the president enjoy a friendly rapport, with the King hosting the Macrons for a state visit in July last year. Charles rebranded the famous entente cordiale between the two nations as the entente “amicale” in his banquet speech in Windsor Castle.

Charles III and Camilla alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron. Picture: Getty

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to attend a viewing of the Bayeux Tapestry. Picture: Getty

Mr Macron is the first European leader to visit the UK since Mr Burnham took office, and it is the first time the pair will meet. The Prime Minister is then set to welcome Mr Macron to Downing Street on Thursday for their first bilateral meeting, which is expected to focus on tackling small boat crossings, the wars in Ukraine and Iran, and trade and energy. The visit is seen as another sign the former mayor of Greater Manchester looks set to continue his predecessor Sir Keir Starmer’s policy of a “reset” of relations between the UK and the EU. Mr Burnham said: “The return of the Bayeux Tapestry to England is a landmark moment in the history of our two nations, and I want people everywhere in the country to be able to enjoy it.” He added: “As we celebrate our shared heritage, President Macron and I will continue to strengthen the relationship between our two nations.” The Labour leader also said the Bayeux Around Britain programme, which will see the digital exhibition displayed in museums, galleries and castles in all four nations, would “give communities across the UK the opportunity to learn about one of the defining stories of our past”.

This general view shows the Bayeux Tapestry on exhibit before the arrival of France's President. Picture: Getty

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is welcomed by Director of the British Museum Nicholas Cullinan. Picture: Getty