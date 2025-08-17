Charles drives Camilla to Sunday church service in Scotland
The King and Queen have attended a Sunday service at a church near their Balmoral estate.
Charles was driving and Camilla waved from the car as they arrived at Crathie Kirk.
The royal family traditionally holidays on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire over the summer.
The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral, and the late Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended services there.
On Friday, alongside Queen Camilla, the King led a two-minute silence a midday whilst attending a national service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.
Speaking in front of 33 veterans, aged from 96 to 105, who served in the Far East and Pacific, the monarch celebrated the heroes who fought in “humanity’s darkest hour” as “a flame that shall blaze for eternity”.
The event, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government, marked the anniversary of the end of World War II.
Charles also significantly acknowledged the devastation caused by the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki which led to Japan’s surrender, describing the “immense price” on its citizens as one “we pray no nation need ever pay again”.
His reflection on the nuclear attacks, which paved the way for the end of the Second World War, comes at a time of increased concern about the global threat of nuclear conflict.
By 1945, some 365,000 British and 1.5 million Commonwealth troops had been deployed across Asia and the Pacific.
More than 90,000 British troops were casualties in the war against Japan, and nearly 30,000 died, while more than 12,000 Britons were among the 190,000 Commonwealth troops held as Prisoners of War by the Japanese.
Of the Allied forces, the US suffered the greatest losses, with more than 100,000 killed in action.