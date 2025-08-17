King Charles III and Queen Camilla after attending a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The King and Queen have attended a Sunday service at a church near their Balmoral estate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles was driving and Camilla waved from the car as they arrived at Crathie Kirk. The royal family traditionally holidays on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire over the summer. The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral, and the late Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended services there. Read More: William and Kate's new home revealed as pair relocate to five bedroom Windsor pad

King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Alamy

On Friday, alongside Queen Camilla, the King led a two-minute silence a midday whilst attending a national service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Speaking in front of 33 veterans, aged from 96 to 105, who served in the Far East and Pacific, the monarch celebrated the heroes who fought in “humanity’s darkest hour” as “a flame that shall blaze for eternity”. The event, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government, marked the anniversary of the end of World War II.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla react during the national Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government. Picture: Alamy