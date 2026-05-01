“We leave a piece of our heart behind and take a little of yours back home with us. Until the next time… God Bless America.”

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, along with Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, right, and Mayor of Front Royal Lori A. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The King and Queen said they have left a piece of their heart behind in the United States in a message to the nation’s people.

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Charles and Camilla’s four-day state visit to the US ended on Thursday with an overwhelmingly positive response from President Donald Trump, who lifted tariffs on Scottish whisky. In a message posted to social media, the couple said: “Farewell and thank you for the warmth of your welcome and the kind support you gave us throughout our first visit to the US as King and Queen, in this, your special anniversary year. “We leave a piece of our (heart emoji) behind and take a little of yours back home with us. Until the next time… God Bless America.” The message included a new image of the royal couple at Blair House, the president’s guest house opposite the White House, where they stayed during the visit. Charles and Camilla, who travelled to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, were pictured gazing into each other’s eyes while standing in the Jackson Place sitting room. Read more: Trump vows to drop all tariffs on Scottish whisky as King and Queen’s wave goodbye to US after state visit Read more: Synagogue evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle blaze in North London

King Charles III arrives at L.F. Wade International Airport in St George's, for the state visit to Bermuda as he prepared to depart the US following his state visit. Picture: Alamy

The Manhattan skyline, featuring the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building lit up, appeared in another picture. Mr Trump said it was Charles and Camilla’s intervention that prompted the decision to lift the tariffs on Scottish whisky, announced soon after they said their goodbyes at the end of their state visit. Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said “distillers can breathe a little easier” following the move. The development will vindicate Downing Street’s decision to send the King on a trip, viewed by some as highly risky, to repair the UK-US special relationship. Mr Trump said in a social media post that while “people have wanted to do this for a long time” the King and Queen “got me to do something that nobody else was able to do”.

In response, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King has been informed of President Trump’s warm gesture and sends his sincere gratitude for a decision that will make an important difference to the British whisky industry and the livelihoods it supports. “His Majesty will be raising a dram to the president’s thoughtfulness and generous hospitality as he departs the US after a most enjoyable state visit for both their majesties in this special anniversary year.” At the end of the US visit, the King jetted off to Bermuda for a solo three-day tour.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet people watching a parade as they stand with Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, left, on the final day of their state visit, Thursday. Picture: Alamy