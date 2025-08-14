Charles and Camilla will honour Second World War veterans on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Charles and Camilla will honour Second World War veterans on the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day at a poignant remembrance ceremony.

Royal British Legion (RBL) guests of honour at a service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum on Friday include 33 veterans aged from 96 to 105 who served in the Far East and Pacific. Charles, patron of the RBL, Camilla, and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will attend the event which honours British, Commonwealth and Allied veterans who served in the Far East theatres of war including Myanmar and the Pacific and Indian Ocean territories. Ahead of the service, Charles, in a pre-recorded audio address to the nation, will vow that the sacrifice of heroes who fought and died in the campaigns "shall never be forgotten". He will reflect on the horrors experienced by prisoners of war and innocent civilians of occupied lands in the region "whose suffering reminds us that war’s true cost extends beyond battlefields, touching every aspect of life". Charles will describe how the collaboration of countries demonstrated "in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear but the arms you link". Read more: Princess Anne’s milestone 75th birthday marked with new photograph Read more: King to tell nation sacrifices of VJ Day heroes 'shall never be forgotten'

Around 1,500 guests at the national commemoration will hear first-hand testimony from veterans who experienced conflict in the Far East before the war ended when atomic bombs fell on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, leading to Japan’s surrender and VJ Day on August 15 1945. The service will begin with a national two-minute silence and include flypasts by the Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster – with military bagpipers playing at dawn in the Far East section of the Arboretum. The Prime Minister held a special reception at Downing Street for veterans on Thursday, at which he described the Government as one of "service". He added: "I sat on this terrace this very morning with President Zelenskyy, who is fighting for the same values as we were fighting for. "And so when we say never forget, we must pass on the stories of those who have gone before us."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, speaks to Stanley Ellis, a WWII veteran at a VJ Day commemorative reception in the Downing Street garden. Picture: Alamy

During Thursday’s garden party, veteran Stanley Elliss, aged 103, and his daughter, could be seen showing the Prime Minister pictures he had taken during the war. Many of the veterans at the Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, have never told their story before registering with the RBL to be part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Over Japan. Veterans attending the event on Friday served in the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force, with roles ranging from those deployed on submarines, minesweepers and destroyers, to a Spitfire pilot and a combat cameraman. Joseph Hammond, 100, whose testimony will be shared during the service, will be watching the live broadcast from his home in Ghana 3,000 miles away. Mr Hammond fought in Burma in the 82nd Division in brutal conditions near the Irrawaddy River and suffered a serious eye injury and remained in hospital until the war ended.

