The King conducted his engagements just two miles from where his son began giving evidence in person in his legal battle against the publisher of the Mail

King Charles III receives President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto during an audience at Clarence House on January 21, 2026. Picture: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The King has left London without meeting his son the Duke of Sussex on the day Harry appeared emotional during his trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles attended a reception in support of Indonesian conservation efforts at Lancaster House, next door to his Clarence House residence, on Wednesday morning. The King was joined by the president of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, with the two pictured smiling together broadly at an audience afterwards at nearby St James’s Palace. Charles, who was seen sheltering under his own large black umbrella as he departed, joked about the rainy downpours in the capital as he shook hands with the president. He prompted laughter as he remarked to the Indonesian leader: “Sorry about the weather.” Read more: Prince Harry slams 'disgusting' Daily Mail publisher for 'making Meghan's life a misery' as he fights back tears in court Read more: 'My social circles were not leaky,' Prince Harry tells High Court privacy trial

King Charles III (2nd L) and Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (L) greet executive director of the International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits, Marianne Haahr (2nd R). Picture: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Charles and the president enjoyed a cup of tea as they met representatives and members of the Peusangan Elephant Conservation Initiative and other bodies in the Grand Hall. The King, who was away in Scotland at the start of the week when Harry arrived back in the UK, conducted his engagements just two miles from where his son began giving evidence in person in his legal battle against the publisher of the Mail. After around two hours in the witness box, Harry, on the verge of tears with his voice cracking, said during the trial against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL): “They continue to come after me, they have made my wife’s life an absolute misery.” The duke was reunited with Charles for the first time in 19 months on his last visit to the UK in September, and the two, who have had a troubled relationship, had afternoon tea at Clarence House, with the duke describing his father as “great”. But the King and the duke were not believed to have seen each other this time, with Charles following the general principle that a sovereign should steer clear of any active legal proceedings.

Queen Camilla, President of Maggie's, embraces former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner during a visit to the charity's centre in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, as they mark the 30th anniversary of the first Maggie's centre opening. Picture: Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images