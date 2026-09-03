Charles is a better person than I am for allowing Sussexes to return, Trump says
US President Donald Trump claims he would not have 'taken back' Harry and Meghan if he were the King, claiming Charles is a 'much better person than I am'
Donald Trump has said he would not have “taken back” Harry and Meghan if he were the King, claiming Charles is a “much better person than I am.”
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His comments come a week after it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK after six years living in the US.
In response to being asked what he would do if he were King, the US President told GB News: “I would not have taken him back - too much hate. Too many really bad things said.
“(Harry) wrote a book that was so bad, and (Meghan) was a horrible influence on him. What she’s done to him is unacceptable.”
“It was terrible the things he said ... I mean, it's just me. I'm sure I'm wrong on this, but I would not have taken him back.
President Trump added that King Charles is a friend of his, who he thinks is “fantastic”.
Read more: Why Prince William and Kate Middleton won't comment on Harry and Meghan's UK return
Read more: Donald Trump takes parting swipe at Meghan and Harry insisting he's 'happy' couple departed US for UK
The Duke and Duchess are thought to be settling in the UK for an “extended period”. It remains unclear how long the pair plan to stay and where they will live – with some speculation suggesting the Cotswolds is the most likely location.
The President added that the King, who is still being treated for cancer, is “fighting through a very tough situation with his health”.
“Very few people would have that bravery to do what he’s done,” he said.
He went on to say that Harry “wrote a book that was very terrible to William”.
“It was terrible, the things he said … I mean, it’s just me. I’m sure I’m wrong on this, but I would not have taken him back. I would have never spoken to him again,” he added.
“He’s a much better person than I am,” he said, referring to Charles. “I wouldn’t have done it. I would have said, ‘Forget it’.”
Donald Trump previously said he was “happy” that Harry and Meghan have left the US to begin a new life in the UK.
The US President insisted he's “not a fan” of the couple when asked about the family's move back across the pond on Wednesday.
Mr Trump asserted his belief that the couple had treated the monarchy with “great disrespect” and if he was in the royal family he “would not have taken them back”.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, returned to the UK last week to begin a new life after six years living in the US.
The family is said to be settling in the UK for an “extended period” of time amid speculation as to how long they will stay and where they will live, with the Cotswolds being suggested as the most likely destination.
Asked in the White House about his reaction to the departure from the US of Harry and Meghan, Mr Trump said: “I’m happy about it. I was not a fan.”
Trump added: “I had a very good relationship with the Queen. Really good. I got to know her very well.
“A really good relationship with King Charles. I knew him as Prince Charles and King Charles. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s great, great guy.
“And I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn’t like it.
“I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles.
“I wouldn’t have taken them back. If I were in the royal family I would not have taken him back.”
Harry and Meghan, who are remaining as non-working royals, quit the monarchy six years ago, relocating to the US from where they criticised members of the royal family and the institution.
The Sussexes’ dramatic U-turn was revealed last week, but the pair have yet to speak publicly about their plans.
Many questions remain unanswered, including whether taxpayers will foot the bill for their security.