US President Donald Trump claims he would not have 'taken back' Harry and Meghan if he were the King, claiming Charles is a 'much better person than I am'

US President Donald Trump previously said he is 'not a fan' of the pair. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Donald Trump has said he would not have “taken back” Harry and Meghan if he were the King, claiming Charles is a “much better person than I am.”

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Last week it was revealed that the pair would be coming back to the UK after six years stateside. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess are thought to be settling in the UK for an “extended period”. It remains unclear how long the pair plan to stay and where they will live – with some speculation suggesting the Cotswolds is the most likely location. The President added that the King, who is still being treated for cancer, is “fighting through a very tough situation with his health”. “Very few people would have that bravery to do what he’s done,” he said. He went on to say that Harry “wrote a book that was very terrible to William”. “It was terrible, the things he said … I mean, it’s just me. I’m sure I’m wrong on this, but I would not have taken him back. I would have never spoken to him again,” he added. “He’s a much better person than I am,” he said, referring to Charles. “I wouldn’t have done it. I would have said, ‘Forget it’.”

President Trump says he's 'happy' Meghan and Harry have left the US for the UK, insisting he's 'not a fan' of the couple. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump previously said he was “happy” that Harry and Meghan have left the US to begin a new life in the UK. The US President insisted he's “not a fan” of the couple when asked about the family's move back across the pond on Wednesday. Mr Trump asserted his belief that the couple had treated the monarchy with “great disrespect” and if he was in the royal family he “would not have taken them back”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, returned to the UK last week to begin a new life after six years living in the US. The family is said to be settling in the UK for an “extended period” of time amid speculation as to how long they will stay and where they will live, with the Cotswolds being suggested as the most likely destination.

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex have moved back to the United Kingdom after residing for six years in Montecito. Picture: Alamy

Asked in the White House about his reaction to the departure from the US of Harry and Meghan, Mr Trump said: “I’m happy about it. I was not a fan.” Trump added: “I had a very good relationship with the Queen. Really good. I got to know her very well. “A really good relationship with King Charles. I knew him as Prince Charles and King Charles. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s great, great guy. “And I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn’t like it. “I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles. “I wouldn’t have taken them back. If I were in the royal family I would not have taken him back.”

President Donald Trump talks with Britain's King Charles III during his spring visit to Washington. Picture: Alamy