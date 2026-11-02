All of the countries for which Charles is still King - and how can they remove him?
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister says he is a Republican and that King must be removed
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King Charles has been welcomed to Antigua and Barbuda by a West Indies cricket legend, but has been told by the country's prime minister that he should not be their head of state.
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The Monarch met cricket royalty in Sir Viv Richards on his trip to the Caribbean country, where he will stay for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting - which will also be attended by British PM Andy Burnham.
Antigua and Barbuda is one of the 15 nations, including the UK, that calls Charles the head of state, but the islands' leader has said that this must come to an end.
After meeting the King and Queen, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said: "I can say to you, I am a Republican.
"So if you asked me about my personal view, I would like to see Antigua and Barbuda become a republic…
"But I have to recognise and accept the fact that there are certain constitutional provisions to become a republic, and that, ultimately, the people decide to determine whether or not we become a republic."
This is what it means.
Read also: 'Where’s the umbrella?': King left waiting in the rain during torrential downpour in Antigua
How can a country remove King Charles as their head of state?
It varies from country to country, but for Commonwealth Realm countries that have Charles as the head of state, it would require a referendum vote of some kind to empower a parliamentary bill.
In Antigua and Barbuda, more than two-thirds of citizens need to vote to replace the British monarch and change the constitution if the King is ever to be removed.
Jamaica and Belize are both said to have considered this in recent years, while Barbados, in 2021, was able to become a parliamentary republic after removing Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state.
Barbados was able to remain in the Commonwealth alliance without having to reapply for membership.
In 1999, Australia voted to remain under the notional rule of the monarchy, although there have been calls for votes in the years since.