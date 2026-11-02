King Charles has been welcomed to Antigua and Barbuda by a West Indies cricket legend, but has been told by the country's prime minister that he should not be their head of state.

The Monarch met cricket royalty in Sir Viv Richards on his trip to the Caribbean country, where he will stay for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting - which will also be attended by British PM Andy Burnham.

Antigua and Barbuda is one of the 15 nations, including the UK, that calls Charles the head of state, but the islands' leader has said that this must come to an end.

After meeting the King and Queen, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said: "I can say to you, I am a Republican.

"So if you asked me about my personal view, I would like to see Antigua and Barbuda become a republic…

"But I have to recognise and accept the fact that there are certain constitutional provisions to become a republic, and that, ultimately, the people decide to determine whether or not we become a republic."

This is what it means.

Read also: 'Where’s the umbrella?': King left waiting in the rain during torrential downpour in Antigua