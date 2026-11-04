Charles Leclerc to miss Brazilian GP media duties after daughter’s birth
Charles Leclerc had been scheduled to answer questions from the press on Thursday.
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Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will miss media duties ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix following the birth of his first child.
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The Monagesque driver announced on Instagram that his wife, Alexandra Leclerc, gave birth to their daughter, Bianca on Tuesday.
The couple shared an adorable snap of their newborn’s tiny feet peeking out from pink knitted leggings as she rested on a blanket.
Charles and Alexandra married earlier this year in February in a private ceremony in Monaco, just months after announcing their engagement in November 2025. The pair have since confirmed that a larger wedding will be held in 2027.
Baby Bianca is the couple's first child, but they already share a dog, called Leo, who often accompanies Alexandra to Charles' races.
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Leclerc had been scheduled to answer questions from the press on Thursday but has been allowed extra time at home with his family in Monaco.
The 29-year-old’s absence means he will not address criticism from teammate Lewis Hamilton following their tussle in the Mexico Grand Prix last weekend.
Hamilton accused Leclerc of working against him after he tried to overtake the British driver during the first lap when the pair were in front, opening the door for Max Verstappen to win the race.
“We have to have some serious talks behind the scenes for sure,” said Hamilton.
“We don’t have rules of engagement and, whether or not that will change anything from Charles’ side, I don’t know. Something needs to change for sure.
“I think it’s a mentality thing. It’s like, ‘Do or die. Either I win or none of us do’, and it shouldn’t be that.”
The spat was met with frustration by Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, who said: “I think it’s just a matter of respect. Honestly, it’s difficult to digest for me to give up a win like this.”