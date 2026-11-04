Charles Leclerc had been scheduled to answer questions from the press on Thursday.

Alexandra Leclerc and Charles Leclerc have welcomed a daughter . Picture: LAURENT HOU/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will miss media duties ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix following the birth of his first child.

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The Monagesque driver announced on Instagram that his wife, Alexandra Leclerc, gave birth to their daughter, Bianca on Tuesday. The couple shared an adorable snap of their newborn’s tiny feet peeking out from pink knitted leggings as she rested on a blanket. Charles and Alexandra married earlier this year in February in a private ceremony in Monaco, just months after announcing their engagement in November 2025. The pair have since confirmed that a larger wedding will be held in 2027. Baby Bianca is the couple's first child, but they already share a dog, called Leo, who often accompanies Alexandra to Charles' races. Read more: Lewis Hamilton demands ‘serious talks’ after Charles Leclerc misfire Read more: Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest-ever F1 champion after finishing third in Mexican Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc and his wife Alexandra Leclerc have a dog called Leo. Picture: Kym Illman/Getty

Leclerc had been scheduled to answer questions from the press on Thursday but has been allowed extra time at home with his family in Monaco. The 29-year-old’s absence means he will not address criticism from teammate Lewis Hamilton following their tussle in the Mexico Grand Prix last weekend.