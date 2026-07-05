Charles Leclerc claims victory for Ferrari at British Grand Prix
George Russell came in second and Lewis Hamilton placed third in a nail-biting British Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc has won the British Grand Prix for Ferrari at Silverstone.
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The Monegasque driver took first place on the podium after a tense race on Sunday.
George Russell came in second and Lewis Hamilton placed third in a nail-biting Grand Prix.
Record-breaking crowds sat in the stands at the highly-anticipated British Grand Prix this year.
In a somewhat anti-climactic finish, the safety car was re-deployed on the final lap which kept speeds under control for the final countdown of the race.
The race at Silverstone marks round nine of the 2026 Formula 1 season.
Kimi Antonelli began the Grand Prix at pole position after winning the sprint, with reports indicating he beat Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in qualifying.
However, in a disappointing turn the Italian driver lost second place after pitting twice with issues.
Lando Norris also took a sprint podium, but afterwards said that McLaren was “too far off the pace” in the run-up to the British Grand Prix.