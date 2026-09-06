Charles Leclerc crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix at 160mph in a horror start for Ferrari at their home race in Monza.

Leclerc lost control of his car on the exit of the high-speed Curva Parabolica as he duelled with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri for fourth position.

The Monegasque flew through the gravel trap at the exit of the final corner before thudding into the tyre barrier and sustaining significant damage to his car at the end of the second lap.

Leclerc was able to remove himself from his stricken machine, but he was seen sitting on the grass behind his wreckage in apparent pain. Leclerc appeared to indicate to the medical staff on the scene of the accident that he had hurt his neck.

Leclerc was able to wave to the crowd – with some of the Tifosi in tears after seeing their driver exit the race – before he was taken away to the on-track medical centre.

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