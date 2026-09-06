Charles Leclerc suffers 160mph high-speed crash at Italian Grand Prix
Leclerc was able to remove himself from his car, but he was seen sitting on the grass behind his wreckage in apparent pain.
Charles Leclerc crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix at 160mph in a horror start for Ferrari at their home race in Monza.
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Leclerc lost control of his car on the exit of the high-speed Curva Parabolica as he duelled with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri for fourth position.
The Monegasque flew through the gravel trap at the exit of the final corner before thudding into the tyre barrier and sustaining significant damage to his car at the end of the second lap.
Leclerc was able to remove himself from his stricken machine, but he was seen sitting on the grass behind his wreckage in apparent pain. Leclerc appeared to indicate to the medical staff on the scene of the accident that he had hurt his neck.
Leclerc was able to wave to the crowd – with some of the Tifosi in tears after seeing their driver exit the race – before he was taken away to the on-track medical centre.
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The event was immediately red-flagged, with the accident coming after a chaotic start for Leclerc, which saw him tangle with teammate Lewis Hamilton at the first chicane.
Hamilton accused Leclerc of pushing him off the circuit as they competed for third.
The seven-time world champion, who started fourth, was eighth when the race was suspended.
George Russell led after fighting his way past pole-sitter Pierre Gasly at the beginning of lap two.
Later, a Ferrari spokesperson said: “Charles has left the medical centre. He is OK.”
The race resumed at 15.39 local time (14.39 BST) following repairs to the tyre barrier.