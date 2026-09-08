Charles makes personal donation to British Red Cross after flash floods devastate Nepal
Charles said he and the Queen were “heartbroken” and sent their “most profound sympathy” to those affected by the “devastating” floods
The King has made a personal donation to the British Red Cross’s disaster fund for the Nepal flash floods, the humanitarian charity has announced.
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More than 1,300 people were killed in the surge of water triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border almost a fortnight ago, with 5,000 still missing including more than 30 British nationals.
In a message of condolence, Charles said he and the Queen were “heartbroken” and sent their “most profound sympathy” to those affected by the “devastating” floods.
Nepal Red Cross teams were among the first to respond to the emergency, with volunteers working around the clock to help those affected.
The British Red Cross is working closely with the Nepal Red Cross Society, including on life-saving support, long‑term recovery, health services, and water and sanitation interventions.
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Rajesh Srivastava, British Red Cross regional representative for South and East Asia, said: “Nobody knows how many people are still trapped under the mud as the full impact continues to emerge.
“The ground reality is much more challenging than what we are seeing in the media.
"Houses are completely submerged in mud, with mud levels reaching 15 to 20 metres high.
“The weather conditions are extreme here, and they are making the response even more difficult.
“One of the things I have noticed is that most of the staff and volunteers have also been severely impacted.
“They are in a state of shock. They have lost their homes and, in some cases, their nearest and dearest. But despite these challenges, they are still working tirelessly.”
Nepal held a day of mourning on Monday to remember those who died, with government offices lowering flags and family members carrying out rituals.