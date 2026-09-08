The King has made a personal donation to the British Red Cross’s disaster fund for the Nepal flash floods, the humanitarian charity has announced.

More than 1,300 people were killed in the surge of water triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border almost a fortnight ago, with 5,000 still missing including more than 30 British nationals.

In a message of condolence, Charles said he and the Queen were “heartbroken” and sent their “most profound sympathy” to those affected by the “devastating” floods.

Nepal Red Cross teams were among the first to respond to the emergency, with volunteers working around the clock to help those affected.

The British Red Cross is working closely with the Nepal Red Cross Society, including on life-saving support, long‑term recovery, health services, and water and sanitation interventions.

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