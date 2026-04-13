Camilla has reportedly encouraged Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, to continue his royal duties while William has urged his father to rest and focus on his health. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Charles has urged his son to 'protect Camilla's role within the royal family' after he dies, amid reports of a rift between Prince William and his stepmother over the King's health.

Camilla has reportedly encouraged Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, to continue his royal duties while William has urged his father to rest and focus on his health. Tensions reportedly boiled over ahead of a recent state banquet to welcome the Nigerian president, with William insisting that Charles "wasn't well enough to attend" while an "adamant" Camilla insisted his presence was required. A source told RadarOnline: "William has been urging his father to ease off and genuinely take a step back to focus on his health, but each time he brings it up, it seems to trigger tension because Camilla is seen as encouraging Charles to keep pushing forward with his public duties. "It’s becoming a recurring point of conflict between them.” Read more: 'The law must take its course': King Charles says royals support Andrew investigation after former Prince's arrest Read more: Royal family to celebrate centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth with programme of events

A source said the King's health had become a "recurring point of conflict between them.” . Picture: Alamy

Although the King did ultimately attend, tensions are only said to have further ramped up between the two. Charles' plea comes amid claims that William, despite managing to "make nice" with Camilla, has long resented his stepmother because of her part in breaking up his parents' marriage. Charles had an affair with Camilla while he was married to Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and his brother Harry. Princess Diana died in 1997, a year after she and Charles divorced. Charles married Camilla in 2005 and the couple are celebrating their 21st anniversary. “The way Camilla betrayed their mother has not been forgotten by either of Diana’s children,” a source said. “William is more diplomatic than Harry, so he’s tried to disguise his resentment.” A source said William's "ruthless" attitude towards his brother Harry has prompted the King's fears that Camilla could be iced out once he accedes to the throne.