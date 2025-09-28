King Charles has been left “saddened and perplexed” by Prince Harry's latest claim that royal sources were "sabotaging" efforts to rebuild their relationship.

He accused the institution of leaking information about the "private tea", claiming that "men in grey suits" were responsible.

The Duke of Sussex said reports of his first meeting with the King in almost two years, which took place at Clarence House in London on September 10, were "invention fed".

Friends of the King are said to be disappointed by the claims, with a royal source telling the Times: "The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship.”

After their 50-minute meeting, the duke told guests at a charity reception in London that his father was “great”.

But article in the Sun claimed Harry joked he felt more like an “official visitor” rather than a member of the royal family.

A spokesperson for the prince slammed the quotes attributed to him as “pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son”.

The spokesperson did not specify who the information might have come from.

The newspaper said Harry "was given full right of reply yesterday in advance of publication and opted not to give a response to the Sun’s carefully sourced account of the meeting”.

Harry’s spokesperson also corrected the Sun's claim that a framed photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family was exchanged.

"While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however the image did not contain the duke and duchess," Harry's spokesperson said.