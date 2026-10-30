Charles travelled to the region in the wake of renewed calls from Caribbean nations for Britain to apologise for its role in selling enslaved people.

King Charles III smells a glass of a specially produced Guyanese rum created in his honour. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The King declared a premium rum distilled in his honour “very good” when he took a sip to celebrate his state visit to Guyana.

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Charles began his two-day trip to the South American country with a cultural evening hosted by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali after the two men held talks before the entertainment began. Among the guests were Brits with connections to the country, including pop star Eddy Grant, born in the country before moving to the UK as a child, and former justice secretary David Lammy, whose parents were from Guyana. The King was offered a glass of “Royal Welcome” limited edition 2026 rum made by food and beverage company Banks DIH, and smelt the spirit before taking a sip and pulling a surprised face and laughing as he said, “very good”. Before sampling the drink, he asked guests nearby: “Do you drink this? Endless rum punches at the end of the day?” Read more: King 'deeply grateful' for Bahamas visit as Caribbean trip hailed as 'strong diplomatic success’ Read more: King Charles to make history with first-ever address to Church of England's parliament as monarch

King Charles III inspects a Guard of Honour, formed of members of the Guyana Defence Force. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The president offered advice telling the King “you’ve just got to drink it down” and Charles took another sip before saying: “That’s very kind. Somebody else will have to finish it!” Gregory Garraway, Banks DIH’s rum plant executive, said the rum was more than 20 years old adding: “We wanted the King’s visit to be something he could actually taste. “Our description of the rum is extremely smooth, rich and flavourful and he loved it.” Charles arrived in the country from the Bahamas, where he began his nine-day tour of the Caribbean. The tour will end in Antigua and Barbuda with the Commonwealth leaders’ summit, which the King will open in his role as head of the “family of nations”.

King Charles III holds a glass of a specially produced Guyanese rum created in his honour. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The trip to celebrate Guyana’s culture and people, as it marks the 60th anniversary of independence from Britain, comes in the wake of renewed calls from Caribbean nations for Britain to apologise for its role in selling enslaved people for profit and for reparations. Guyana’s president said in a recent interview that Charles has recognised slavery as the darkest days in human history – but moving to the apology is “the next step”. Within a few hours of arriving in the Bahamas on Tuesday, the King acknowledged the “great suffering of the past”. He confirmed the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting would discuss the legacy of slavery. Grant, whose solo hits include Electric Avenue and I Don’t Want to Dance, met the King, someone he said he has known for many years. He held strong views about the issues to be debated by Commonwealth leaders and said he had involvement with Guyana and Barbados’ official bodies on reparations. The musician said about Guyana’s 60th anniversary of independence celebrations: “I wouldn’t say I am not interested in the independence side of it because it was not really independence, it was a different kind of enslavement. “Whereas the reticence of the white world as it relates to reparations and enslavement… is much more interesting.”

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and King Charles III during a state reception. Picture: PA Images/Alamy