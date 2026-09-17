Palace in war of words with Charles Spencer as extracts leaked from his new book, Swan Song

Charles Spencer has written Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Princess Diana's brother has claimed in his new book that King Charles said his former wife would "soon be forgotten," just days after her death.

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Buckingham Palace has become embroiled in a war of words with Earl Spencer, who is about to release his book Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. In the memoir, which is being previewed in the Daily Mail, he said he told the then Prince of Wales in 1997 that he did not agree with Princes William and Harry walking behind their mother's coffin at the funeral. Earl Spencer said Charles responded: "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough." The Firm has responded with uncharacteristic emotion, with a response that said: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

Who is Charles Spencer? Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, is a writer and peer, having started his career as a journalist. The 62-year-old was born three years after his older sister, Lady Diana Spencer, the one-time Princess of Wales and the first wife of the now King Charles. Diana died in 1997 when she was 36, and he was 33. Earl Spencer, who has been married four times and has seven children, has been increasingly personal in his writings, moving on from British aristocratic history to his own life. His 2024 memoir, A Very Private School, claims he suffered abuse at the now-closed Maidwell Hall school. Swan Song is his tenth work, and he said that it is his most personal yet. He posted on Instagram: "At heart, this is a brother’s simple tribute to an extraordinary sister. A month ago I read ‘Swan Song’ out, over three days, for a recording so that it could be available on audiobook. When I finished the recording, I thought: “That is exactly what I wanted and needed to say - and she would, I reckon, have approved of every word.”