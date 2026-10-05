Woman accused of stalking Earl Spencer released on bail
Prosecutors have said the 44-year-old woman's alleged behaviour had a 'substantial adverse effect' on the earl
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A woman accused of stalking Earl Charles Spencer has appeared in court ahead of her trial which is set to take place in early 2027.
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Marinela Atomei, 44, previously denied a charge of stalking the late Princess Diana’s brother, which prosecutors have said caused him serious alarm or distress.
According to the prosecution, Atomei is accused of sending Spencer handwritten letters, repeatedly visiting Althorp House in Northamptonshire, and seeking to access his home to meet him.
Diana is buried on a private island in the grounds of Althorp, near the village of Great Brington, and the estate was one of her childhood homes.
Prosecutors allege that Atomei’s behaviour had a “substantial adverse effect on [Earl Spencer's] usual day-to-day activities”.
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Atomei was summoned to Warwick Crown Court in Leamington Spa on Monday.
Her trial is set to begin on April 19 next year, where Earl Spencer, 62, and a police officer are expected to be witnesses.
Although Althorp estate is open to members of the public in July and August, those at the Monday hearing were told that Atomei visited the estate on numerous occasions in July and August 2025.
On January 17, 2026, Atomei allegedly attended Althorp uninvited, “gaining access to the grounds, and attempting to gain access to the House,” per the prosecution.
She is also alleged to have returned to Althorp two weeks later “to attempt to personally deliver a letter and a package” to Earl Spencer.
She is accused of engaging in this behaviour between July last year and February this year.
According to prosecutors, she made numerous posts on social media in respect of Earl Spencer and Althorp House, and contacted the stately home by email in January 2026 “seeking to arrange to collaborate on a project with Charles Edward Maurice Spencer”.
Atomei, who is Romanian but has lived in the UK for more than a decade, was told that she would be released on bail, with conditions not to enter Northamptonshire and monitoring through an electronic tag, to continue.
This case comes after the earl released Swan Song, a memoir about his sister. The memoir has accused King Charles of saying the family would "forget" Diana "soon enough" after she died.
In response to the claims made in the memoir, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”