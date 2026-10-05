Prosecutors have said the 44-year-old woman's alleged behaviour had a 'substantial adverse effect' on the earl

Marinela Atomei arrives for a pre-trial review hearing at Warwick Crown Court in Leamington Spa. Picture: PA

By Sophie Clark

A woman accused of stalking Earl Charles Spencer has appeared in court ahead of her trial which is set to take place in early 2027.

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Marinela Atomei, 44, previously denied a charge of stalking the late Princess Diana’s brother, which prosecutors have said caused him serious alarm or distress. According to the prosecution, Atomei is accused of sending Spencer handwritten letters, repeatedly visiting Althorp House in Northamptonshire, and seeking to access his home to meet him. Diana is buried on a private island in the grounds of Althorp, near the village of Great Brington, and the estate was one of her childhood homes. Prosecutors allege that Atomei’s behaviour had a “substantial adverse effect on [Earl Spencer's] usual day-to-day activities”. Read more: Earl Spencer apologises over Diana book error but Piers Morgan tells LBC he will sue unless memoir is pulled Read more: Diana’s brother Earl Spencer’s £28 memoir about the late princess is slashed to half price on release day

Marinela Atomei, 44, is accused of stalking Earl Spencer between July 2025 and February 2026. Picture: PA

Atomei was summoned to Warwick Crown Court in Leamington Spa on Monday. Her trial is set to begin on April 19 next year, where Earl Spencer, 62, and a police officer are expected to be witnesses. Although Althorp estate is open to members of the public in July and August, those at the Monday hearing were told that Atomei visited the estate on numerous occasions in July and August 2025. On January 17, 2026, Atomei allegedly attended Althorp uninvited, “gaining access to the grounds, and attempting to gain access to the House,” per the prosecution. She is also alleged to have returned to Althorp two weeks later “to attempt to personally deliver a letter and a package” to Earl Spencer.

Charles Spencer speaking at The Oldie Literary Lunch in 2024. Picture: Alamy