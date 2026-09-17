The public events in Scotland came hours after Buckingham Palace issued hit back at claims the then-Prince Charles said “rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough” during an explosive row over Diana’s funeral.

Kate (pictured on a visit with William to the Isle of Bute) tried her hand at shinty on a visit to the Isle of Bute while Charles held a meeting with AI leaders. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Charles, William and Kate carried out royal engagements as normal today after the became embroiled in a war of words with Diana's brother over bombshell claims in his new memoir.

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The public events in Scotland came hours after Buckingham Palace issued an extraordinary statement in response to claims the then-Prince Charles said “rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough” during an explosive row over Diana’s funeral. However, a spokesman for the King hit back at the comments in the Earl's forthcoming book 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister saying: “The pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory.” The stinging comments were seen as a echo of the late Queen Elizabeth II's famous 'recollections may vary' retort to Prince Harry and Meghan..

King Charles, left, walks with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang to a meeting for leaders from the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, government, and thought leaders to discuss how AI can be developed. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Palace in war of words with Princess Diana's brother who claimed Charles said she'd 'soon be forgotten' days after her death Read More: Why I'm on team Charles Spencer, not Charles Rex, writes Shelagh Fogarty Charles, 77, appeared in good spirits at a meeting with AI leaders. Addressing the bosses of Nvidia, Anthropic, Google DeepMind and OpenAI, the King said: “Ladies and Gentlemen, I suppose we might readily agree that the development of AI – its substance and its pace – are both intriguing and deeply concerning in equal measure. “AI is already showing its immense capacity to improve and save life – for example, in the field of life sciences and medicine. He added: "Yet those who have created these technologies are now increasingly warning that AI risks developing darker capacities – perhaps even to take life. "In this regard, if I may say so, there seems urgency in adequately considering the existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways. Surely, we need sufficient means of control before it is all too late?“Those in our world who value deeply our humanity and its vital moral component are anxiously seeking your reassurance that we will not lose control of our destiny, or our souls…”

Kate visiting the Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay. Picture: Alamy

William and Kate help clean up Ettrick Bay during their visit to the Isle of Bute. Picture: Getty

Read More: King Charles warns of 'existential dangers' of AI - as he calls for controls 'before it is all too late' At the same time William and Kate travelled to the west of Scotland to highlight those bringing residents together, and their first stop was Bute Shinty Club to learn how the sporting centre has become a vital social hub. The couple visited Bute Shinty Club and watched an under-17s match from the side-lines alongside locals, and they seemed impressed with the skills on display. When it was the couple’s turn to try the sport – which like hockey is played with a curved stick and small, hard ball – they quickly learned hand-eye co-ordination is key as they practised taking penalties. William fluffed his first shot, with the ball moving just a few inches, before making solid contact to cheers from the spectators. Kate fared little better at the start, swinging and missing – but her next shot was cheered by the crowds as it flew at the goalie.

(L-R) Earl Spencer, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles stand alongside the hearse carrying the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, after the funeral service at Westminster Abbey in 1997. Picture: Alamy