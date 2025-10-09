The pair attended an event at the Natural History Museum to highlight environmental challenges ahead of the COP30 global climate change summit

King Charles III and Prince William attend the event 'Countdown to COP30: mobilising action for climate and nature' at the Natural History Museum. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The King and the Prince of Wales were called “two of the most dedicated champions of the natural world” as they stepped out together for a rare joint environmental engagement.

Charles and his son William arrived at the Natural History Museum together in the state Bentley for an event to shine a spotlight on environmental challenges ahead of the COP30 global climate change summit in Brazil next month. The pair were all smiles as they were seen chatting to each other as they walked up the stone steps, with the King leading the way at first before they walked side by side, amid intense flash photography from awaiting cameras. William is travelling to the South American country for his Earthshot Prize awards in Rio next month, but will stay on to join world leaders at the UN conference in Belem in the Amazon. Read more: Prince William joins King for rare outing ahead of COP30 climate change conference Read more: King’s 'fondest hope' that nature film will inspire others to embrace his environmental philosophy

King Charles III attends the event 'Countdown to COP30: mobilising action for climate and nature' at the Natural History Museum. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kensington Palace confirmed the prince is to attend the summit on behalf of his father, and give a speech, with the announcement seen as a major development of the heir to the throne’s responsibilities on the world stage. The King, 76, who is still being treated for cancer, previously led at the event in person on the royal front. It will be the first time William has travelled internationally for a Cop summit, having previously attended COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, as did Charles. On Thursday, at the “Fixing Our Broken Planet” exhibition in the museum they were greeted by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband. Mr Miliband told William how grateful he was that he had come because of “how important this is”.

King Charles III and Prince William attend the event 'Countdown to COP30: mobilising action for climate and nature' at the Natural History Museum. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

They also met former prime minister Baroness Theresa May while viewing a photography exhibition by the Woodland Trust, and met business and finance leaders to hear how they are supporting projects to protect forest and woodlands in the UK and around the world. The event was hosted by the museum and the UK Government. It brought together global climate ambassadors from the private sector, scientific research and environmental charities including a delegation from Brazil. The Natural History Museum’s director, Dr Doug Gurr, said it was an “honour” that “two of the most dedicated champions of the natural world” had attended the event. The two men then split to view displays in the Hintze Hall highlighting innovative solutions to some of the world’s climate and nature challenges.

King Charles III speaks to former Prime Minister Theresa May during the event 'Countdown to COP30: mobilising action for climate and nature' at the Natural History Museum. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images