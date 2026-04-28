King Charles III and Queen Camilla join US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania for a tour of the White House grounds. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

King Charles will deliver a speech aimed at strengthening ties between the UK and US as he addresses a joint meeting of the US congress today.

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The King is expected to deliver a message of unity and say that during times of great international challenges, it is more necessary than ever to defend democracy. He will say that he brings from Great Britain “the highest regard and friendship of the British people to the people of the United States”. He will call for a "reconciliation and renewal" of the special relationship, adding: "time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together".

King Charles shares a joke with Melania Trump. Picture: getty

He will say that “generosity of spirit and a duty to foster compassion, to promote peace, to deepen mutual understanding and to value people of all faiths and none" are key in the international links between the two nations. His address to both houses is likely to be seen as acknowledging tensions between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who have clashed over the American leader’s war against Iran.

The King's visit is aimed at strengthening ties between the UK and the US. Picture: Alamy

Charles will also reflect that defending common ideals is “crucial for liberty and equality”, as is the rule of law, which lies at the heart of both nations’ democratic traditions and shared economic prosperity. Tea with the Trumps: King and Queen hosted for intimate gathering at the White House as four-day US visit begins Camilla wears symbol of unity as King and Queen arrive for four-day US state visit Yesterday the royals attended a garden party where Camilla confessed she was “quite jet lagged” when she met organisers of a time capsule created to mark America’s 250th independence anniversary celebrations this year, and saw some of its contents with the King.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla join US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania for a tour of the White House beehives in the grounds of the White House. Picture: Alamy

During the open-air soiree in the gardens of the official residence of Sir Christian Turner, the UK’s ambassador to the US, Camilla chatted to charity bosses working to combat child exploitation and sexual abuse. Charles and Camilla are not able to meet victims and survivors of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during their four-day visit due to ongoing legal cases, including the arrest of the King’s brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The King socialised with guests at a garden party at the White House. Picture: getty

Michelle DeLaune, chief executive of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, praised the Queen as “wonderful” for “raising awareness” and getting “dialogue going”. She added: “There are many people suffering in silence and having people, someone like her, to look up to gives a sense it’s not so isolating.”

Asked about whether the King and Queen should have met victims and survivors of Epstein, she said: “I think it has to be a choice of individuals, for King and Queen. “I think the voices of victims and survivors are not only heard but progress made, we will continue working to ensure we are bringing voices loud and clear.” Among the guests were treasury secretary Scott Bessent, senator Ted Cruz, former speaker Nancy Pelosi, current speaker of the souse Mike Johnson and Prince William’s school friend Guy Pelly.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Queen Camilla and King Charles III on the South Lawn of the White House. Picture: getty