Charli XCX announces UK and Ireland tour - with Brat singer set to play London's O2 in 2027
The Brat singer took to Instagram to announce her tour dates for 2027
Charli XCX has announced UK and Ireland tour dates to promote her latest album Music, Fashion, Film.
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The 34-year-old British singer released her eighth studio album in July, which followed the success of Brat in 2024.
She has now announced tour dates across the UK, Ireland and Europe – which will happen in February 2027.
She will first play at Dublin’s 3Arena on February 13, followed by a show in Glasgow at Ovo Hydro two days later.
On February 17 she will play at Manchester’s Co-Op Live, then at the O2 in London on February 19.
The singer will then play in Amsterdam on February 22 and in Paris on February 24.
Audrey Hobert – best known for her songs Sue Me and Bowling Alley – will be the opening act for all the tour dates.
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Sharing a poster with the tour dates on Instagram, Charli captioned the post: “hehehehehe finally announcing the Music, Fashion, Film Tour uk & eu dates sign up for presale access now through sept 15 at charlixcx.com/tour. presale window will run through sept 16 & 17. ready to bring you this show that i love so much xx.”
Charli – full name Charlotte Emma Aitchison – is also about to begin her tour for the album in the United States and Canada.
She will play in Philadelphia on Friday night, before having two shows in Brooklyn and then going on to Toronto, Boston, Washington DC, Atlanta, San Diego, Los Angeles, Glendale and Las Vegas.
The sign-up for presale access is now live through her website, with presale tickets available from September 16. General sale begins on September 18.
Charli unveiled the title and cover of her new record in June, which features a black and white photo of musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and filmmaker Martin Scorsese – tying in with its three focal themes.
Upon its release in July, the album topped the charts in countries including Australia, New Zealand and the UK.
The new music follows her Wuthering Heights companion album to Emerald Fennell’s film of the same name earlier this year, as well as her film The Moment, a semi-fictional look at the release of Brat and the world tour that followed.
The singer launched a cultural moment in “Brat summer” with the release of the 2024 album of the same name, causing a frenzy on social media which involved sultry fashion choices inspired by the green and black album cover.
Charli is best known for tracks such as Boom Clap, Guess and I Love It with Swedish duo Icona Pop.