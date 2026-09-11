Charli XCX has announced UK and Ireland tour dates to promote her latest album Music, Fashion, Film.

The 34-year-old British singer released her eighth studio album in July, which followed the success of Brat in 2024.

She has now announced tour dates across the UK, Ireland and Europe – which will happen in February 2027.

She will first play at Dublin’s 3Arena on February 13, followed by a show in Glasgow at Ovo Hydro two days later.

On February 17 she will play at Manchester’s Co-Op Live, then at the O2 in London on February 19.

The singer will then play in Amsterdam on February 22 and in Paris on February 24.

Audrey Hobert – best known for her songs Sue Me and Bowling Alley – will be the opening act for all the tour dates.