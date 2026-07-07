Erika Kirk leaving the Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Charlie Kirk's widow Erika has come face-to-face with her husband's alleged killer in court for the first time.

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The right-wing influencer and former ally of Donald Trump was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at a univeristy in Utah last September. Tyler Robinson, 23, who turned himself in to authorities the day after the shooting after a manhunt, is charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstructing justice and witness tampering. A five-day preliminary hearing is currently under way to determine if the case against him should proceed. Robinson - who faces the death penalty if found guilty - has not yet entered a plea.

Police mugshot of Tyler Robinson. Picture: Alamy

Robinson, wearing a light-coloured suit, sat between his attorneys at the defense table. In previous hearings, his attorneys have sought to exclude various evidence and asked Judge Tony Graf to take the death penalty off the table. New footage, evidence and witness testimony was presented during the hearing, including surveillance footage that law enforcement said showed Robinson on the campus four times the day of the killing - including just hours after Kirk's death. Read more: Parents horrified after children’s paper hedgehogs found to contain pages from erotic novel Read more: USA dumped out of World Cup by Belgium as Balogun cannot inspire hosts in 4-1 hammering

Charlie Kirk speaking at Utah Valley University before the shooting. Picture: Getty

Mr Kirk's family, including his parents and widow, Erika, were in court in Provo, Utah, for the first time on Monday. In a statement released in advance of Monday's proceedings, Mr Kirk's family said: "Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. "Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children. "We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. "This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives." Erika Kirk, who appeared emotional in court and left shortly after the hearing began, has previously said she forgives the man accused of killing her husband.

Erika Kirk leaves the Fourth District Courthouse, Monday, July 6, 2026, in Provo, Utah. Picture: Alamy