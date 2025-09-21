A bracelet, pin and sign are seen ahead of the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump and JD Vance will join tens of thousands of people at a memorial to right-wing activist Charlie Kirk this evening.

The President and his deputy are expected to address crowds as they descend on the State Farm stadium in Glendale, Arizona to pay tribute to Kirk. The official memorial is expected to begin at 7pm UK time, but thousands have already arrived. Father-of-two Kirk was shot in the neck 20 minutes into a student-sponsored event at Utah Valley University in front of an audience of 3,000. Read more: Barack Obama warns America has reached 'inflection point' after Charlie Kirk killing Read more: Tyler Robinson faces death penalty as 22-year-old charged with aggravated murder of Charlie Kirk

Memorial Service Held For Slain Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk At State Farm Stadium. Picture: Getty

Kirk, who was known for holding outdoor debates on campuses across the US, was responding to a question from an audience member about mass shootings when a shot rang out. Graphic footage shared online shows Kirk sustained a serious injury to his neck. Spectators can be seen screaming and running away after the shot was fired. He was taken to hospital but just a few hours later President Trump announced Kirk's death on Truth Social.

People pray ahead of the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (. Picture: Getty

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with his murder, but his motives remain unknown. The Trump administration has been keen to politicise Kirk’s death, threatening vengeance against anyone who mocks, or fails to mourn the murder of the right-wing pundit.

Charlie Kirk traffic jam. 🇺🇸



—it’s 5 am. We’re 4 miles away from the stadium and his memorial. Traffic is at a standstill.



The Gospel will be heard.



The world is watching.



May Jesus Christ be glorified. pic.twitter.com/XDgwnsdmmq — Pastor Travis Johnson (@BasedPastorTrav) September 21, 2025