The Utah judge's ruling that there was sufficient evidence to try Robinson on a capital murder charge

Tyler Robinson, accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court on December 11, 2025 in Provo, Utah. Picture: Rick Egan-Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting prominent US conservative activist Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus, pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Tuesday to a murder charge that a judge ruled could carry the death penalty.

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The Utah judge's ruling that there was sufficient evidence to try Robinson on a capital murder charge followed immediately by the defendant's plea marked key milestones in the case nearly a year after Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025, and concluded a packed hearing in Provo, Utah, not far from where Kirk was shot. During the hearing, prosecutors laid out what they called "overwhelming" evidence that Robinson, 23, fired the single round that killed Kirk, 31, as he held one of the campus debates that had helped propel him to national prominence. Defence lawyers argued the shooting did not meet the standard for a death penalty charge. Now it will be up to a jury to decide. Among those in the courtroom were Kirk's parents, Robert and Kathryn, and his wife, Erika, who has taken leadership of the late activist's conservative youth organisation. Read more: Trump cuts down iconic weeping willow trees outside Kennedy Centre - days after felling 60 cherry blossoms gifted by Japan in 1912 Read more: Retired CIA director tells UK to 'lead NATO' in bid to shift to modern warfare amid Russian threats

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Picture: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

"Today’s decision, which comes nearly a year since Charlie was taken from us, marks an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice for him," the Kirk family said in a statement released after the hearing before Utah District Court Judge Tony Graf. Graf set an October 23 hearing to schedule a date for the start of the trial. Robinson pleaded not guilty to all seven charges against him, among them aggravated murder for endangering the lives of others when he allegedly shot Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem. The aggravated murder count carries the death penalty in Utah. A co-founder of conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, Kirk was credited with energising young voters behind President Donald Trump's 2024 re-election campaign.

His killing, captured in cellphone video that spread widely on social media, is among a series of attacks on US political figures in recent years that have fuelled debate over political violence in a deeply polarised country. Utah County prosecutor Ryan McBride presented video images of what he said was Robinson taking up a sniper position on a rooftop before he shot Kirk. He displayed pictures that he said showed the former electrical apprentice created a "great risk of death" to others, with Kirk's security detail feet away from the activist when he was shot. McBride said the four rounds in Robinson's rifle demonstrated that the shooter was prepared to fire more bullets if the first missed, further endangering others. "He lay down in a prone position, and he would have seen this mass of people, of 3,000-plus people there for the event, took aim, put his crosshairs on Charlie Kirk and fired," McBride told the court.