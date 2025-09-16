Tyler Robinson, aged 22, faces the death penalty. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Padgett

Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder after right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk was shot dead on a college campus.

Tyler Robinson, aged 22, from Utah, was charged with seven counts after Charlie Kirk was shot on a college campus last Wednesday. Utah lawyer, Jeff Grey, told the court he will seek the death penalty He has no previous convictions or a history of violent offences, a report filed in Utah state court read.

This photo released by the Utah Governor's Office of Tyler Robinson. Picture: Alamy

Robinson has been charged with: Count 1: Aggravated murder

Count 2: Felony discharge of a firearm

Count 3: Obstruction of justice - moving a firearm

Count 4: Obstruction of justice - disposing of clothing

Count 5: Witness tampering - telling a roommate to delete text messages

Count 6: Witness tampering - telling a roommate to stay quiet

Count 7: Committing violent crime when children are present After a 33-hour manhunt, his father and a pastor persuaded him to surrender to police. Robinson was arrested after thousands of students witnessed 31-year-old Charlie Kirk being shot dead at a university campus in Orem. Mr Grey revealed the text messages between Robinson and his roommate, who he was believed to be in a romantic relationship with. Robinson sent a message to his roommate saying "Drop what you're doing, look under my keyboard."

Tyler Robinson was arrested over the shooting in Utah. Picture: Getty

The shooter has hidden a note under his keyboard, reading: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it." The roommate responded by saying: "What? You're joking." The alleged assassin justified shooting the right-wing pundit by telling FBI agents: "Some hatred cannot be negotiated with." Robinson's mother saw the footage of the suspected killer on the news and said it looked like her son. She then called her son, who said he was at home sick, Mr Gray said. His mother said that recently her son had become more political and left-leaning over gay and trans rights, and had been romantically involved with his roommate who was transitioning genders, Gray added.

the suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk on September 16, 2025 at the Utah County Health & Justice Building. Picture: Getty

When asked about potential additional suspects, Mr Gray said there is no additional information as it's an active investigation and law enforcement are currently following leads. Earlier, when asked if other people could have been involved in the murder, FBI Director Kash Patel said: "Yes, sir" Mr Gray said regarding the death penalty, "I do not take this decision lightly." He added that Robinson will continue to be held without bail in the county jail. FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News that investigators found messages written by Mr Robinson that suggested he would kill Mr Kirk. He said: "I will say what was found in terms of information, a text message exchange, where the suspect specifically stated he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was gonna do that." Mr Robinson also appeared to confess to killing Mr Kirk in messages to friends on the gaming platform Discord shortly before he turned himself in. "It was me at UVU yesterday. I'm sorry for all of this," an account belonging to Robinson allegedly wrote.

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem. Picture: Alamy

According to the Washington Post, the Discord messages were sent shortly before Robinson’s father handed him over to the police. "I'm surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments, thanks for all the good times and laughs, you've all been so amazing, thank you all for everything," another message read. Speaking on Monday, Mr Patel announced that DNA evidence found at the scene of the killing matches that of Robinson. The DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are "positively processed for the suspect in custody," Patel said. Inscriptions engraved on bullet casings from the suspected murder weapon, a high-powered bolt-action rifle recovered by officials, read: "Hey fascist! Catch!"