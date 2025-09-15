Tyler Robinson, 22, allegedly wrote: "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

Robinson, 22, was arrested following a two-day manhunt. Picture: Social Media

By Frankie Elliott

Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin wrote a note saying he was going to "take out" the right-wing activist before the killing, the FBI director has said.

Tyler Robinson, 22, who was arrested following a two-day manhunt, allegedly wrote: "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it." FBI chief Kash Patel said agents found the note in the "suspect's partner's home" and believe it was written before the shooting. "We have since learned the note - even though it was destroyed - we have found forensic evidence of the note and we have confirmed what the note said because our aggressive interview posture at the FBI," Mr Patel told Fox News. He did not reveal how it was recovered, or whether it was handwritten or digital. Robinson was arrested after thousands of students witnessed 31-year-old Charlie Kirk being shot dead at a university campus in Orem on Wednesday. Read more: Inside Charlie Kirk’s funeral service plans as fresh details emerge Read more: All we know about Tyler Robinson: Son of law enforcer, 22, arrested after shooting of Charlie Kirk

Tributes have flooded in for Kirk. Picture: Getty

According to Utah's Governor Spencer Cox , he is "refusing to cooperate with authorities”, as the FBI revealed new DNA evidence linking him to the crime. Speaking on Sunday, Mr Cox said suspect Tyler Robinson had been radicalised in the “dark” corners of the internet and is currently “not cooperating” with law enforcement. Robinson, whose motive remains unknown, is facing his first court appearance on Tuesday. Governor Cox told Fox News Robinson has a partner who is transgender and is being “very cooperative” with police and “had no idea this was happening.” He added that Robinson has yet to confess to the assassination.

Kash Patel speaks at a news conference in Utah on Friday, as Utah department of public safety commissioner Beau Mason, left, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox listen. Picture: AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Speaking today, under-fire FBI Director Kash Patel announced DNA evidence found at the scene of the killing matches that of Robinson. “The DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody,” Patel said. Robinson is set to be charged when he makes his first court appearance on Tuesday, according to the Utah County attorney's office. Inscriptions engraved on bullet casings from the suspected murder weapon, a high-powered bolt-action rifle recovered by officials, read: "Hey fascist! Catch!". "Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao," another read. "If you read this you are gay! LMAO," read another.

Tyler Robinson was arrested over the shooting in Utah. Picture: Getty

Robinson "had become more political in recent years," a family member told investigators, according to governor Cox. He is registered to vote but is not affiliated with a political party, according to Utah state records. Robinson was also listed as inactive, meaning he had not voted in at least the last two general elections. Father-of-two Kirk was shot in the neck 20 minutes into a student-sponsored event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday in front of an audience of 3,000.

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10 moments before he was shot. Picture: Getty