Tyler Robinson was seen in public for the first time since he was charged with murdering Mr Kirk

Tyler Robinson appeared in court on Thursday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The man suspected of assassinating right-wing activist Charlie Kirk smirked in court as he appeared before a judge for the first time in person.

Tyler Robinson was flanked by his legal team who tried to limit further media access as he sat inside the Utah courtroom on Thursday. It is the first time the 22-year-old has been seen in person after attending previous hearings via video or audio feeds from custody. He was allegedly seen to smirk as he spoke to his lawyers ahead of the hearing officially getting underway. Read more: Charlie Kirk's wife reveals she was 'praying to God' she was pregnant when her husband was killed Read more: Charlie Kirk murder suspect allowed to wear own clothes in court

Robinson was seen in public for the first time since the shooting. Picture: Getty

As he entered the courtroom, he also smiled at the people sitting in a row reserved for family, where his mother teared up, the Daily Mail report. Robinson's legal team and the Utah County Sheriff's Office have asked Judge Tony Graf to ban cameras in the courtroom. Shortly after proceedings started, Judge Graf ordered all press and public to leave the room. The defence asked the judge to allow Robinson's parents to stay, which was also denied.

Mr Kirk, 31, was shot dead during a rally in Utah in September. Picture: Alamy

Judge Graf has already made allowances to protect Robinson's presumption of innocence before a trial, agreeing that the case has drawn "extraordinary" public attention. Robinson was arrested after thousands of students witnessed Mr Kirk, 31, being shot dead at a university campus in Orem in September. During a previous closed hearing in October, it was ruled that Robinson will be allowed to appear in court wearing his normal clothes but must be physically restrained due to security concerns. Prosecutors charged Robinson with aggravated murder and plan to seek the death penalty. Michael Judd, an attorney for the media coalition, has urged judge Graf to let journalists weigh in on any future requests for closed hearings or other limitations.

Erika Kirk has called on cameras to be allowed in the courtroom after a judge prohibited media from filming or photographing his restraints. Picture: Alamy